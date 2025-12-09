Red Sox Leave Pete Alonso Waiting as Craig Breslow Prioritizes Clear Target After Kyle Schwarber Hopes Falter: Report

How one signing can change the perspective of things and set things straight. After the Phillies re-signed Kyle Schwarber, all the teams are now scrambling. And one of those teams is the Boston Red Sox. Till yesterday, Craig Breslow had made Pete Alonso their top priority, but things have changed.

“According to @PeteAbe, sources inside and outside the Red Sox org say that retaining Alex Bregman is clearly the team’s top priority,” wrote Gordo. “Question from there is if they stay in the mix for Pete Alonso.”

A few days ago, the Boston Red Sox positioned Pete Alonso as their main target. Reports confirmed he had a strong interest in Fenway and projected a 4 or 5-year deal near $28 million annually. The club had contacted him early and viewed his power as a priority.

That momentum shifted after Kyle Schwarber signed a 5 year $150 million deal with Philadelphia.

Sources from The Boston Globe reported Alex Bregman is now the top priority for Boston. He opted out after year 1 of his $120 million contract. The Red Sox hesitated on an extension earlier, and competition from Detroit and Chicago raised the price.

Boston needs Bregman because he fills third base after Rafael Devers was traded. His production in 2025 included an All-Star selection and strong defense. He also mentored younger players and worked well with Alex Cora, who pushed for the signing.

But the Red Sox could still sign both the player and become the best.

Pete Alonso still fits in Boston since the club has needed first base production for years. He hit 38 home runs and 126 RBI last season, which met Boston’s stated goal of adding homers. If the Red Sox secure Bregman and Alonso, the infield becomes one of baseball’s strongest. The outcome depends on spending approval and how long the market waits.

The market reset, and now Boston must decide how serious it really, truly is. If Alex Bregman stays and Pete Alonso follows, Fenway may finally stop bargain hunting.

Here’s a wild prediction: Pete Alonso to the Cincinnati Reds

Some predictions are grounded in logic. Others feel like the baseball gods woke up bored and spun a wheel. This one sits somewhere in the middle. But if you’ve been paying attention, you already know where this is heading. So let’s stop pretending it’s far-fetched. Pete Alonso and the Cincinnati Reds might just be the chaos pairing baseball deserves.

Pete Alonso closed out 2025 with a .272 batting average, 38 home runs, and 126 RBIs over a full 162-game season. He opted out of his two-year, $54 million contract (with a $24 million team option for 2026) to re-enter free agency.

Despite his power numbers and durability, a deal with the Cincinnati Reds looks difficult because their 2026 payroll projection remains modest and they lack a history of spending big on salaried sluggers.

Still, the Reds are among the few clubs where Alonso’s bat would address a real need. Their home games come at the hitter-friendly Great American Ball Park, and the club ranked 21st in home runs despite that advantage. For Alonso, joining Cincinnati could mean a fresh start and a chance to anchor a middle-of-the-order lineup without the pressure of carrying a star-studded roster.

Maybe this signing becomes reality, or maybe it becomes offseason folklore fans laugh about. Pete Alonso and the Reds feel unlikely on paper, yet strangely possible if timing aligns. If Cincinnati actually writes the check, baseball gets louder, and Mets fans get quieter.