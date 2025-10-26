Red Sox Legend Boasts About Role in Blue Jays Hero’s Meltdown as Dodgers Pull Off World Series Comeback

A dominant performance on the diamond has sealed the first win for the Dodgers in the World Series. However, the real story happened in the broadcast booth box, where a Red Sox legend gave a guy, who had just won the game, a cheeky tee with ‘My Dawg’ on it. The gift came with a warning about the last player who refused it. That rejection, Big Papi claimed, sparked a curse that turned a hot bat ice cold.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Toronto Blue Jays 5-1 in Game 2 of the 2025 World Series, making the series 1-1. Will Smith, the catcher who hit a go-ahead home run in the seventh inning and drove in three runs, was the man at the center of the surge. He came through in the clutch when it mattered most. After the game, to discuss his play, he was sitting with David Ortiz, along with Derek Jeter, A-Rod, and other broadcasters in the FOX booth.

There, Big Papi took a funny jab at him and offered him his famous ‘My Dwag’ t-shirt. Before Smith could react, Ortiz mentioned, “The last time I tried to give out this shirt, he didn’t take it — I cursed him and they went 0-4 tonight.” That remark left everyone laughing on the panel.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Ortiz was referring to Addison Barger, Toronto’s infielder. In Game 1, Barger hit the first-ever pinch-hit grand slam in World Series history. This happened during a nine-run sixth inning that converted a 2–2 game into an 11–4 blowout of the Dodgers.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

After the game, Barger visited the Fox booth, where Ortiz tried to gift him the same ‘My Dawg’ shirt. But the shirt bore Red Sox branding, and Barger wanted no part of it. So, he left it there only. That’s what he says, though.

“I left it. It has the Red Sox on it. I’m not wearing that; are you kidding me?” Barger explained later. “I’m not wearing a team that’s in the division’s shirt. No way. It’s awesome, but no.” The AL East rivalry runs deeper than postseason camaraderie. Barger’s loyalty to his division rivalry meant more than any goodwill gesture from a Hall of Famer.

AD

Game 2 proved Ortiz’s joke had teeth. Barger finished the night 0-for-4 at the plate, stranding runners in critical moments. His struggles mirrored Toronto’s offensive collapse. The Blue Jays managed just four hits as a team, failing to capitalize on scoring opportunities throughout the evening. Barger’s silent bat symbolized the entire lineup’s inability to solve Los Angeles pitching. All thanks to their Japanese arm, which pitched yet another entire game in this postseason.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Back-to-back postseason gems: Yamamoto’s rare feat under the lights

In Game 2 of the 2025 World Series, Yoshinobu Yamamoto took the mound and exhibited a level of endurance that isn’t often seen in modern baseball. He led his squad far into the game, handling tricky line-ups with calm and authority. His attention and energy changed the mood of the night.

The pitchers and batters worked together to build up what would become a memorable performance by Yamamoto, who once again came through when it counted most. His work made the difference between a great performance and a record-breaking one.

In Game 2 against the Toronto Blue Jays, Yamamoto pitched a full nine innings, giving up only one run on four hits, striking out eight batters, and not walking anybody. He struck out the last 20 batters he faced and threw 105 pitches, showing that he was both efficient and dominant.

Even he knew the importance of this win. “Today’s game, we had to win,” the Japanese star said through interpreter Yoshihiro Sonoda. He further said, “So that’s just how I treated this game.”

He became the first pitcher to throw back-to-back complete games in the postseason since Curt Schilling did it with the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2001. This is a unique performance that puts him among baseball’s most durable big-game starters. Now that the Boys in Blue move towards the next game of the World Series, can they hold on to this dominance?