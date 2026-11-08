Red Sox Legend Leaves Boston After Nearly 36 Years for an Unexpected Career Move

For a franchise trying to rebuild its identity after an early Wild Card exit, losing a familiar face can be the last thing it needs. The Boston Red Sox have already made headlines by bringing a New York Yankees manager into their coaching staff, but the latest departure has turned the tables on their offseason plans.

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After spending 36 years connected to Boston as both a player and a coach, one longtime Red Sox figure is finally preparing to turn the page and head to Kansas City. And for someone who has known no other MLB home since Boston drafted him in 1991, this marks an unexpected first as the Red Sox navigate a crucial rebuilding phase.

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“Longtime Red Sox staffer Dana LeVangie is leaving Boston for a pro scouting job with the Royals,” The Pesky Reports’ Matthew Crory quoted Alex Speier of the Boston Globe. “It ends a 36-year run with the organization as a player, bullpen catcher, scout, and coach, including as pitching coach in 2018-19. He won four World Series rings with Boston. It’s his first job outside the Sox organization.”

Drafted out of American International College in the 14th round in 1991, LeVangie spent six seasons as a minor league catcher, topping out at Triple-A Pawtucket. It was only in 1997 that he transitioned to major league bullpen catcher.

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In this role, he acted as a critical extension of the coaching staff, culminating in the historic 2004 title. During Game 5 of the 2004 ALCS, it was LeVangie who famously alerted the dugout to send key pitchers to the bullpen, a move that psychologically electrified Fenway Park.

His playing career came to an end by 2004 and shifted into the front office as a professional and scout. LeVangie’s granular pre-series scouting portfolios were highly regarded as pivotal blueprints for the 2007 championship run.

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He was then promoted to bullpen coach under John Farrell, winning another ring in 2013. In 2018, Alex Cora named him the Red Sox’s pitching coach. LeVangie became the first non-pitcher to hold the role for Boston in 24 years, masterfully navigating workloads during a franchise-record 108-win regular season and the subsequent 2018 World Series victory.

This is a developing story…