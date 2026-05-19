Red Sox Legend’s Wife Takes Sly Dig at Craig Breslow Weeks After Boston’s Mass Firing

Catherine Varitek did not hold back her sarcasm. The wife of Red Sox legend Jason Varitek recently took a shot at Boston’s Chief Baseball Officer, Craig Breslow.

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“They have the ‘smartest man in baseball’ running the show… they’ll be OK without Jason, that’s what they wanted,” she posted on X.

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Fans understood that this was a clear shot at Breslow because back in 2009, The Wall Street Journal called Breslow “Smartest Man in Baseball.”

A few weeks ago, the Boston Red Sox, under the leadership of Craig Breslow, cleaned house. They let go of the whole coaching staff except one, Jason Varitek. The Red Sox did not fire Varitek, but it was reported that he was given a new role in the organization. But a recent post by his wife might be telling a different story.

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And this shows that the former Red Sox captain might have essentially written his last chapter as a coach for Boston.

The Red Sox shocked baseball after firing Alex Cora following the team’s disappointing 10-17 start to the 2026 season. Craig Breslow also dismissed Pete Fatse, Ramón Vázquez, Dillon Lawson, Joe Cronin, and Kyle Hudson. The whole dugout was cleared. The firings were a big surprise for fans as it happened just after Boston blasted Baltimore 17-1.

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Varitek’s situation stood apart. He previously served as the game-planning coordinator and run prevention coach. Instead of an outright firing, the front office announced they had moved him to a new position away from the dugout. After the firings, there were reports that this was planned before the Opening Day, but Breslow denied it outright. But there were still many reports that said that there were rising tensions between the coaches and Craig Breslow.

Breslow and team president Sam Kennedy openly praised Varitek. They insisted that he had an open invitation to stay in the organization. But Catherine’s post suggests that Boston wanted to soften the public backlash and didn’t fire a respected Boston figure.

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During the Fenway Park celebrations, Pedro Martínez openly said he was confused about how Boston had treated Varitek.

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Martínez said Varitek “means so much to this city” while discussing those organizational decisions. He also described the situation as “very unfortunate,” speaking emotionally about his former battery mate. Catcher Carlos Narváez also praised Varitek afterward, even calling him “my second dad” during interviews.

Since the mass firing, Boston’s record (10-10) shows no improvement. The Red Sox entered this week holding a disappointing 19-27 record. They recently beat the Royals to reach 20-27, but they still sit at the bottom of the AL East. The offense ranks 29th in MLB scoring, tallying just 170 runs and 34 homers.

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But apart from this, there was one thing that caught the eye of the fans.

The frustration around Boston’s front office goes beyond the firings and mistreatment because this started in the offseason. The fans have not only watched the coaches they loved leave but have been seeing the Red Sox front office mess up multiple times, and the frustration is now spilling out.

Given the 20-27 start, Breslow may have already doomed the 2026 season.

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How Craig Breslow doomed the Red Sox for 2026

The fans in Boston were already fuming, and Craig Breslow added fuel to the fire. The Patriots missed expectations, while the Celtics and Bruins suffered painful first-round playoff eliminations. And with the Red Sox starting the season with a 20-27 record, fans were always going to start calling out the team and its front office.

All this started in 2025 when the Red Sox traded away Rafael Devers. This became a major talking point during the whole of 2025. But how the Sox have handled this trade has been very frustrating. Boston got Kyle Harrison, Jordan Hicks, James Tibbs, and Jose Bello for a star batter. However, Hicks was traded away, and Tibbs went to the Dodgers as Boston got Dustin May. Harrison also departed, leaving Caleb Durbin and Bello among Boston’s remaining names from that trade.

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Meanwhile, Boston’s offense ranked near baseball’s bottom, and with Fenway Park being a good place for power hitters, the front office botched the Devers trade.

Things became even worse this season. The Red Sox built a decent roster, but they struggled early. Breslow failed to trade away extra outfielders, leaving the roster overcrowded. Because of this, Cora had to shuffle five different players around the outfield every single day. But just when the team was starting to find its feet, Craig Breslow fired the entire coaching staff. And this created a major gap for the players.

Players like Garret Whitlock and Trevor Story questioned the team’s direction. And the players have struggled to adjust, and Boston seems to have lost their footing again. And this became another major slip.

Boston also faced criticism for keeping Jarren Duran despite strong offseason trade interest around him after a good 2025 season. The organization entered spring carrying an overcrowded outfield despite the infield needing major additions. With Duran batting at .181 with 4 homers in 2026, the ship to trade away Duran might have sailed.

The Red Sox are left with Caleb Durbin, who is struggling at .165, and Isiah Kiner-Falefa has not made much of an impact either. And if the team knew they were not getting back Alex Bregman, the front office should have handled the infield better.

All these decisions have become a major problem, due to which the whole team is suffering and has never been able to get going in 2026. Although Boston has a decent team and should be doing better, the front office and Craig Breslow handled the offseason badly, and this season is the result of that.