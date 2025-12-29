Red Sox Load Massive Pressure on Roman Anthony as Juan Soto–Mike Trout Showdown Raises 2026 Stakes

The Boston Red Sox have a diamond in their hands, and they better not let him slip. Roman Anthony has been a name we have been hearing for quite some time now, but he has not been getting the respect he deserves. But looking at his recent numbers, it is better than we think, and close to some of the greats of the game.

In a recent piece by David Schoenfield, he talked about a stat that could make or break a team, and for the Red Sox, he wrote the number was 13.2%.

“That’s Roman Anthony’s walk rate as a 21-year-old rookie,” wrote Schoenfield. “Since 2000, only four players have had a better walk rate at age 21 or younger — Juan Soto, Mike Trout, Jason Heyward, and Adam Dunn… He should be even better as a sophomore… that means the Red Sox should be better.”

ESPN assigned Boston the number 13.2 percent, reflecting Roman Anthony’s rookie walk rate importance leaguewide. That rate ranked among the best ever for age 21 hitters, trailing Trout, Soto, and Heyward. Anthony debuted on June 9 and finished 71 games batting .292 with .396 on-base and .463 slugging.

Those numbers framed his season context before a left oblique strain ended his year in September.

Despite limited time, Anthony separated from the rookies through discipline, posting a 20 percent chase rate. He swung under 30 percent at edge pitches, aligning statistically with Juan Soto and Mike Trout. When he attacked, Anthony averaged 75.1 mph bat speed and produced a 60.3 percent hard-hit rate. That hard-hit rate led MLB among hitters with 100 batted balls, surpassing Judge, Ohtani, and Schwarber.

Boston’s commitment followed performance, signing Anthony to an eight-year, $130 million extension through 2034, potentially. Even injured, he finished third in American League Rookie of the Year voting after 71 games. From June 25 to September 2, he delivered 2.8 WAR, ranking sixth among position players.

That foundation makes his 2026 performance central for Boston’s competitiveness, continuity, and long-term planning ahead.

Schoenfield gave Boston 13.2 percent, and Roman Anthony turned a footnote into franchise context. Mike Trout and Juan Soto comparisons now read less like hype, more like documentation. Boston paid 130 million early, because losing Anthony later would have looked professionally negligent.

Roman Anthony’s numbers show why Alex Bregman is important to the Red Sox

Boston keeps telling itself leadership is intangible until the numbers start pointing straight at it. One young Red Sox hitter didn’t just improve on his own. The trail leads back to Alex Bregman, and Roman Anthony’s rise quietly makes the case for why Boston looks a lot smarter when Bregman is in the room.

Roman Anthony credited Alex Bregman for daily preparation routines after joining the Red Sox organization. Anthony said, “I can’t even explain how much he helped me,” reflecting early clubhouse influence. Bregman reviewed pitchers on iPads, built game plans, and taught bullpen sequencing during regular hitting days. Despite a June IL stint for a right quad strain, Bregman remained present daily there.

That constant presence shaped Anthony’s approach, who said preparation sometimes mattered more than physical tools. Anthony added, “he was like another manager,” describing leadership standards applied even to rookies there. Those routines coincided with Anthony’s measurable offensive growth, aligning with internal development benchmarks tracked seasonally.

With Toronto contacting Scott Boras, Anthony said, “We want nothing more than him back.”

What followed inside Boston’s clubhouse explains why Roman Anthony’s progress stopped being accidental entirely. Alex Bregman’s preparation habits translated directly into structure, accountability, and development for the Red Sox. When Roman Anthony speaks plainly about impact, Boston hears numbers quietly backing Alex Bregman.