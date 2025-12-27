Red Sox Lose Grip on Alex Bregman as $1.6B Rival Moves to Hijack Offseason Plans, per Insider

Baseball never fails to throw curveballs, and this situation proves it yet again. Just look at what’s unfolding around Alex Bregman and Ketel Marte. If you remember, we were reporting that the Red Sox were actively pursuing Marte from the Diamondbacks as a potential backup plan if they couldn’t land Bregman. While Bregman was still their top priority, Marte’s $116 million price tag made him a more cost-effective alternative.

Fast-forward to now, and everything has flipped. The Red Sox are suddenly projected to be entirely out of the Bregman sweepstakes, and they don’t seem any closer to landing Ketel Marte either. And even more shocking is where Bregman is now expected to end up. If that prediction holds, it could turn into one of the most painful gut punches Boston has taken in a long time!

“It’s a matter of time before (the Diamondbacks) get Alex Bregman. I think that’s a done deal to be honest with you,” Arizona Sports Radio host Dan Bickley said.

Yes, you read that correctly. The very team the Red Sox were hoping to pry Marte away from is now leading the charge to sign Alex Bregman! And they might pull it off without even letting Marte go. If that happens, it’s a total lose-lose scenario for Boston.

Well, from Arizona’s point of view, the fit makes a lot of sense. Bregman would lock down third base long term, a spot that’s been unsettled ever since Eugenio Suárez left. There’s even a scenario where the Diamondbacks manage to keep both Bregman and Marte. However, the sense has been that Arizona wanted clarity on the Marte trade talks before committing big money to someone like Bregman.

Financially, it wouldn’t be cheap. Keeping Marte means eating the full $116 million, and adding Bregman would tack on another $170 million. Still, this is a $1.6 billion franchise, and they may be showing they can play just as big, if not bigger, than the Red Sox.

And there’s also a personal angle here. As Bickley pointed out, Bregman already has a home in Scottsdale and does his offseason training there. So, settling in the Phoenix area year-round would be a huge lifestyle plus, especially with a young family.

Nevertheless, it’s always dangerous to conclude too early in baseball, but all signs are starting to point in one direction. The once-strong connection between the Red Sox and Alex Bregman may be headed toward a very real breakup.

The Red Sox remain the best fit for Bregman

No matter how many other teams seem to be pulling ahead, MLB insider Andrew Simon still pointed to Boston as a “perfect fit” for Bregman, mainly because of what he brings beyond the box score. He highlighted Bregman’s leadership and impact last season, noting that his overall numbers were impressive.

And that the Red Sox saw him at his best before a right quad injury cut things short in late May, when he was slashing .299/.385/.553!

From Boston’s perspective, the fit makes even more sense defensively. Why? Keeping Bregman at third base would allow the team to keep Marcelo Mayer at second, which strengthens the infield and preserves much-needed continuity with the young core.

Sure, that’s probably not what Diamondbacks fans want to hear, but it’s music to the ears of Red Sox fans.

Simply put, Bregman still looks like the cleanest and most natural free-agent fit out there for Boston. His bat, glove, and leadership clearly made a difference for the club in 2025. And with Willson Contreras already in the fold, adding Bregman could be the final piece.

One that turns the Red Sox lineup into one of the most dangerous offenses in baseball, at least on paper.