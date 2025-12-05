Red Sox Make Huge Roster Powerplay as Craig Breslow Positions for Alex Bregman Pete Alonso Decision

Get ready as Boston’s cooking up a major shake-up. And yes, their latest offseason move isn’t just about Alex Bregman, but a five-player blockbuster trade. Remember when the Red Sox picked up Sonny Gray from the Cardinals a few days back and hinted they might not be done upgrading the rotation? Turns out they meant it.

And now the Red Sox have pulled the trigger on another big deal that not only shakes up their current roster but could also set the stage for bigger decisions ahead, including what happens with Alex Bregman and Pete Alonso!!!

“Trade news: The Boston Red Sox are acquiring right-hander Johan Oviedo in a deal that will send outfielder Jhostynxon Garcia back to Pittsburgh, sources tell ESPN. In total, it’s a five-player trade,” ESPN’s Jeff Passan reports.

Yes, the Red Sox just pulled off a five-player deal with the Pirates, bringing in pitcher Johan Oviedo. Heading to Pittsburgh are top outfield prospect Jhostynxon Garcia and pitcher Jesus Travieso, while Boston also picks up pitching prospect Tyler Samaniego and catching prospect Adonys Guzman!

But if you think the names sound good, wait because the move is raising some eyebrows in Boston. Because Oviedo’s injury history… Reportedly, elbow soreness led him to Tommy John surgery. That wiped out his 2024 season, and then a lat strain delayed his 2025 return. He didn’t get back on a mound until August this year, when he made nine appearances and posted a 3.57 ERA.

Still, Oviedo could be a setup guy for Gray! But now comes the bigger twist…

The Cubs are circling back on Alex Bregman. If you remember, they tried to land him last spring on a four-year, $115 million deal with opt-outs. But he chose Boston. But now, with Chicago unlikely to re-sign Kyle Tucker and Bregman heading into free agency, the fit might finally be there.

And as for the Red Sox, they seem to be shifting their attention toward Pete Alonso as a major target heading into the Winter Meetings. However, now the question is, while Alonso’s track record with the Mets speaks for itself, could he slide in as a natural replacement if Bregman ends up elsewhere?

This is a developing story… Keep an eye on this space to know more about whether Alonso could fill Bregman’s shoes in the Red Sox.