Red Sox Make Ownership Future Crystal Clear as Lakers Shakeup Grabs Attention

Not too long ago, “sell the team” chants were a little too familiar for the Boston Red Sox. While that is one reality, the other is MLB teams facing questions about ownership control. Mark Walter, the owner of the Los Angeles Dodgers, sold his majority stake in the Los Angeles Lakers for $12.5 billion. The New York Yankees parent organization recently acquired a $2.6 billion financing arrangement with private equity firm Apollo Sports Capital. Such developments have raised questions about other MLB franchises, including the Boston Red Sox, and Sam Kennedy has a very clear answer.

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The Red Sox were stuck at the bottom of the AL East for most of the first half of 2026. After heavy backlash, they then had a dramatic turnaround. To top that, there have been some discussions about the owners selling the team in the past few years. While those conversations didn’t result in action, the recent moves in the sporting landscape have brought it back into the spotlight.

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“John Henry, Linda Henry, Henry family, are never selling the Boston Red Sox. And that’s a sound bite you can play forevermore. I’d bet anything on that,” the Boston CEO revealed on The Greg Hill Show.

The Red Sox were stuck at the bottom of the AL East for most of the first half in 2026. Before they made a dramatic turnaround, the fans made their feelings known with “sell the team” chants. To top that, there have been some discussions about the owners selling the team in the past few years. While those conversations didn’t result in action, the recent moves by the Dodgers’ owner and the Yankees’ parent organizations have brought it back into the spotlight.

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And many thought that, even if Boston leaders don’t end up selling the team, they might make a move like Yankee Global Enterprises, but Kennedy chose to put that entire conversation to rest.

“Inside of Fenway Sports Group, we have 25, 30 investors of all types, all different types,” he said on WEEI. “But John and Linda Henry, Tom Werner, Mike Gordon are the investors and owners of the club that run the club, and that has been consistent for 25 years, and I would bet for the next 25 years – at least 25 years, if not longer – that will continue. So, not something we’re focused on. Just focused on trying to figure out how we’re going to get back on track this week.”

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The Red Sox were going through a tough stretch with 5 consecutive losses, where they dropped back-to-back series against the Athletics and the Toronto Blue Jays. That was a big concern, particularly because it came right after a 9-game winning streak. But just as Sam Kennedy offered his stance, Boston was able to manage a comeback. They won the 4th game against the Jays with a 7-0 score, but winning hasn’t always shut the questions about ownership changes.

Why Red Sox ownership has faced questions

John Henry and his ownership group officially completed the purchase of the Boston MLB team in February 2002. Since then, the Red Sox have won four World Series – 2004, 2007, 2013 and 2018. The first championship under his leadership was the most significant one. It was the end of the franchise’s 86-year World Series drought.

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But post 2018, it hasn’t been the most incredible journey for the club, and 2021 was particularly frustrating. While they made it to the postseason through the Wild Card, the franchise saw the departure of key players like Kyle Schwarber and Xander Bogaerts. Boston also struggled with landing free agents.

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The result? They failed to make it to the playoffs during 2022-2024. They managed a Wild Card spot again in 2025, but their early-season performance this year triggered the fans to chant “sell the team.”

Then there was the Pittsburgh Penguins sale in June. John Henry’s Fenway Sports Group took over as the majority stake owners of the ice hockey team back in December 2021 for $900 million. FSG sold it to the Hoffman Family of Companies for $1.75 billion this year. That, combined with the poor performances, triggered the conversation regarding ownership changes.

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Luckily, they were able to turn things around shortly before the All-Star break. They even managed to match their 15-game winning streak (the longest in the franchise’s history) from 1946.

The Boston Red Sox are currently 65-56, 3rd in the division. They are comfortably 5 games ahead in the Wild Card race. Now, with the current standings, recent winning streaks, and Sam Kennedy’s reiteration, the fans would surely focus on supporting the team’s contention.