Red Sox Manager Reveals Father’s Unconditional Support as Boston Navigates Tough Stretch

After the Boston Red Sox fired former manager Alex Cora and six coaches, it was up to Chad Tracy to turn things around for the franchise. One month into his journey as the Red Sox manager, Tracy has revealed that he found inspiration within his family. With Boston trying to claw its way through the season, Tracy revealed that his father, a former MLB manager, constantly helps him navigate his new role.

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“I talk to him [Jim Tracy] all the time. We always talk, but we’re talking a lot more now, just because we can go through games and talk. He always watches, him and my mom are watching every single game,” Tracy told Ian Browne of MLB.com. “He managed in big and small markets, he managed as an interim. So, every single thing I’m encountering, he has. He’s right there for me with an answer, ready to answer the phone, even if it’s at 11:30 at night.”

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Chad took over the team in late April. The Red Sox fired former manager Alex Cora after a bad 10-17 start. The front office felt the team was playing far below its talent level. They wanted someone new to save the 2026 season and make a playoff push.

Chad Tracy’s father, Jim, knows exactly what his son is going through. He has managed 12 MLB seasons split between three teams. He managed the LA Dodgers, Pittsburgh Pirates, and the Colorado Rockies from 2001 to 2012. Though Jim led the Dodgers to the 2004 NL West title, the beginning of his stint with the Rockies is similar to Chad’s experience.

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The Rockies promoted him to their interim manager from bench coach after firing Clint Hurdle owing to an 18-28 start. Jim took over the role in May, and after a successful season, he became the NL Manager of the Year in 2009.

Hence, as Chad Tracy highlighted, his father has already faced what he is going through. Jim came out of the tough situation as a winner, making his insights all the more valuable to the new Boston manager.

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According to MLB.com, Tracy also said, “Having watched my dad go through it for years, I had a pretty good sense of what that is. I don’t want to say you’re fully prepped, but more prepared for it than maybe others, just because I’ve seen it firsthand. I understand people have a job to do and have to report on the team, and there are some times that’s going to be positive, sometimes it’s going to be negative.”

Though the Red Sox still sit at the bottom of the AL East with a 23-33 record, they are playing better under Tracy. During his month-long tenure, they are 13-16. In the last 30 days, the Red Sox have emerged as one of the better hitters in the league. They are slashing a combined .261/.326/.398, only second to the Tampa Bay Rays in the league.

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However, after shutting out the Atlanta Braves 8-0, the Red Sox suffered through a 10-2 blowout as the Braves clinched the series. Boston has dropped their last two games, including the series opener against the Guardians. In the game against the Guardians, Chad, leaning on his father’s advice in tough situations, was evident in how he managed Brayan Bello.

Bello has struggled this year. He has a 2-5 record and a high 5.63 ERA. He has really struggled in the first inning. Back in April, he threw 35 pitches and walked three batters in the first inning against Detroit. So, Tracy tried something different.

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He used reliever Tyler Samaniego as an opener, and Bello came in the second inning. Samaniego allowed six singles in a row, including two RBIs to Angel Martinez and Rhys Hoskins. However, it worked perfectly for Brayan Bello, who pitched 7 scoreless innings, but Cleveland held on to the lead.

Even though the Red Sox lost the game 4-3, Chad praised his young pitcher to build his confidence. The Red Sox will again face the Guardians on Saturday. Meanwhile, Tracy has high praise for Bello.

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Chad Tracy praises Brayan Bello’s outing

The Boston Red Sox have won four of their last ten games, and Brayan Bello has pitched twice. Though both his outings ended with Boston losing, the right-hander showed his best stuff against the Guardians.

While Bello gave up 2 runs, 8 hits, and a walk in 5 innings against the Twins, he went scoreless against the Guardians. He gave up 4 hits but did not allow a walk on Friday. After that outing, manager Chad Tracy only had good words for him despite the loss.

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“He was awesome,” Tracy reportedly said, per MLB.com. “He came in and quieted that game down pretty quickly and gave us a shot. He was as good as we could ask for.”

Bello has struggled pitching in the first. His struggles revolved around falling behind in counts and command issues. Against the Detroit Tigers in April, he threw 35 pitches in the first inning only. He gave up three walks in the 4 innings he pitched.

Though he has been successful with openers in the first, Boston wants him in a traditional starter role.

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“You can’t ignore the fact that Bello’s been very successful [having an opener], and ultimately having him be successful in a starter role would be great,” Tracy said.

But for now, he is doing whatever it takes to help his players. As the Red Sox fight for a playoff spot, Jim Tracy’s advice might be his son’s best tool.