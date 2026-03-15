Red Sox Nation Demands 23YO Star’s Exit After Latest Spring Training Setback Sparks Doubts

Marcelo Mayer‘s bid for a spot on the Red Sox’s Opening Day roster has hit a familiar wall, and this time, the fanbase’s patience appears to have run out.

Tyler Milliken took to X to post the 23-year-old Mayer’s injury update as reported by MassLive’s Christopher Smith, “Marcelo Mayer was scratched from the lineup because of left knee soreness,” per @SmittyOnMLB.

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Mayer’s latest injury news ignited frustration that the Red Sox Nation fandom poured into the comments to vent.

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Alex Cora wanted Mayer to improve his offense during Spring Training to reserve his place on Opening Day. Mayer delivered with a slash line of .273/.407/.409 alongside a home run and five walks across eight Spring Training matches.

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Mayer made his MLB debut last year when Alex Bregman injured his quad in May 2025. But his debut season lasted just 44 games, as he re-injured his wrist, sidelining him for the rest of the season. Since then, he has had surgery to fix his wrist issue.

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During his short MLB debut season, Mayer averaged .228 in batting with a .674 OPS while hitting 4 home runs and 10 RBIs in 127 at-bats. He is currently on a one-year, $783,500 pre-arbitration contract.

For now, Mayer’s left knee soreness kept him from the match against the Minnesota Twins. But whether it will cause him to miss more playing time is still unknown. Mayer was the candidate on track to start as the Red Sox’s second baseman. But a longer recovery time will open the spot to Isiah-Kiner Falefa or Andruw Monasterio.

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For the match against the Twins, top infield prospect Mikey Romero took Mayer’s place in the lineup. Mayer was not the only player to miss the Minnesota match; Garrett Crochet was also missing from the lineup. But Cora alleviated any concerns about Crochet, explaining that adjusting his workload was necessary for his Opening Day start on March 26.

But above all, this news of Mayer’s injury has frustrated the Red Sox fans to no end, making them wish for a trade.

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Mayer’s latest injury sparks Red Sox Nation’s frustration

In his short baseball career, Marcelo Mayer’s injury history has been long enough that frustrated fans nicknamed him “Mr. Glass.”

“Here we go again. He is Mr. Glass,” remarked one fan after the news of his knee soreness came out. Mayer’s stint at Boston has been injury-prone.

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His MLB debut season was cut short due to a wrist injury that Mayer has been dealing with since 2022, when he was in the minor leagues. He went through surgery for the wrist in August last year. In 2024, as well, Mayer’s season ended prematurely from a lumbar strain. He missed the last two months of the 2023 season due to left shoulder inflammation.

According to another fan, “Not trading him for Marte will go down as a bigger bust than the Betts and Devers trade combined.” The Arizona Diamondbacks’ three-time All-Star Ketel Marte was one of Boston’s primary targets this offseason. But the trade talks ultimately yielded no result, as Boston reportedly did not want to trade Marcelo Mayer to Arizona.

But now, fans want the very reason for the halted trade talks to go to the D-backs. The fans even compared the situation with Boston trading away players like Mookie Betts to the Dodgers and Rafael Devers to the San Francisco Giants.

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Fans are not ready to let go of Ketel Marte and the failed trade talks.

“Again, why wasn’t he packaged along with Tolle for Katel Marte? Dude is injury prone, stop hyping him up, he’s a bust at this point smh,” wrote one on X.

Mayer is on the road to becoming Boston’s second baseman, but the fans do not have much of an expectation with his injury history. Also, Mayer’s inability to reach the 100-game mark is a cause for major concern. His career-high is 91 games in 2022, which also was with an injured wrist.

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One user mourned Bregman’s loss alongside Marte’s. “We really got robbed of having Bregman as our 3rd basemen and Marte as our 2nd baseman, didn’t we?” the user wrote. Boston failed to keep star third baseman Alex Bregman in the offseason. Bregman signed a five-year, $175 million contract with the Chicago Cubs in January. Furthermore, by the time Boston could have again turned to the potential trade talks about Mayer, he was already off the offseason market.

“Red Sox X turning Marcelo into Casas 2.0 right before our very eyes. Miserable losers,” remarked one. Triston Casas is on the road to recovery after rupturing his patellar tendon in May 2025, which ended his season. He will not be ready to play on Opening Day as well.

The 26-year-old Casas was also limited to 63 games in 2024 due to a severe rib cage injury. Remembering Casas’s list of injuries, one fan expressed their fear about Marcelo turning into another version of Casas.

There is no denying the talent Marcelo has. However, it seems his body won’t let him stay on the pitch long enough to fully reach it.