Red Sox Nation Left Frustrated as Craig Breslow Tries to Justifies Alex Cora Firing Amid Worrying Slump

Craig Breslow thought a new manager would fix the Boston Red Sox. Instead, the team just keeps losing. More than a month ago, Breslow fired beloved manager Alex Cora. He replaced Cora with Chad Tracy, the former manager of the Triple-A Worcester Red Sox. Breslow chose Tracy because he already knew the team’s young players and brought a calming influence to the clubhouse.

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But the move hasn’t worked. Under Tracy, the Red Sox have a 12-14 record. They sit nine games under .500 and hold baseball’s worst home record at 8-18. They sit last in the AL East, and their playoff hopes have practically vanished before June even starts. Yet, Chief Baseball Officer Craig Breslow is still defending his decision by pointing at the spreadsheets.

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“I certainly wouldn’t look back at our win-loss record over the last month and say it was this incredible success,” said Breslow. “But I think we’re starting to more consistently put together good at-bats.”

More than a month has passed since the Boston Red Sox shocked everyone by firing Alex Cora and his staff. Although the fans were angry, at that point it made sense because the Red Sox were 10-17 and sitting dead last in the AL East. They also had a -13-run differential, showing that the entire roster was simply not clicking.

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And that is why Craig Breslow took the drastic step of appointing Chad Tracy as the manager. He hoped that the season would not slip further away, but things haven’t gone in his direction.

Before Cora’s firing, Boston hit .233 with a disappointing .667 OPS and averaged 4.14 runs per game. But since Tracy came in, Boston has improved slightly. But it is still not close to good enough as they are hitting .247 with a .702 OPS. However, the Red Sox have averaged just 3.38 runs per game since Tracy took over from Alex Cora. Injuries to Roman Anthony, Trevor Story, and Garrett Crochet have not helped the team either.

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But Craig Breslow continues to believe that Boston’s offense is improving, despite the results not showing anything to support that statement. He says that the team is putting in good and consistent at-bats, but the team’s average has improved very little, and the average runs scored have gone down. And if the at-bats are actually good enough, the Red Sox would have more than 191 RBIs.

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And this is exactly what is angering the fans. Even with the team not performing well, Craig Breslow tries to wiggle his way through and tries to show the bright side to the fans. Breslow thought that the firing of Cora and his staff would lead the team in a new direction, but he is learning the hard way that the grass is not always greener on the other side.

Red Sox fans do not want to hear reasons from Craig Breslow for the team’s slump

With a four-game losing streak, the fans want an explanation as to why the Boston Red Sox are doing badly. Not why Craig Breslow thinks that firing Alex Cora was the right choice.

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“Does he not realize right now we are on pace to win 68 after winning 89 in 2025?” one frustrated Red Sox fan questioned after Breslow’s recent comments.

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If the Red Sox stay on this track, they will win 21 fewer games than last year. The fans also say that it isn’t just the coaching staff that needs a shake-up; the front office needs one too. Especially the GM position, because the team needs someone who believes what they see and not just stats and spreadsheets.

“I’m so tired of this guy. Take some accountability and state that you made a mistake firing Cora and that you put a terrible roster together,” said a Red Sox fan.

Even if we keep aside the firing of Alex Cora, the front office has done very little to build a good roster. Just in the past season, they not only lost Rafael Devers because of friction within the team, but also lost the guy they gave up Devers for, too. After Alex Bregman chose free agency, the Red Sox ignored that other teams were approaching Bregman with better offers and lost him due to negligence.

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“How about we trade Craig Breslow for Dave Dombrowski?” one fan said, taking a shot at Breslow’s spot on the team.

After the Red Sox won the 2018 World Series with Dave Dombrowski as the President of Baseball Operations, he tried to make an aggressive push for top players. He gave top contracts to Chris Sale, David Price, and J.D. Martinez, and they did well for the team. But ever since Dombrowski left the Red Sox, things have been downhill, and the Red Sox have lost their core players. And that has been continuing even now.

“This dude f****g s***s. Every trade this idiot did has been a huge mistake,” one fan vented after Breslow’s comments on the at-bats improving.

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Since Craig Breslow arrived, the Red Sox have made many bad decisions. They let go of Chris Sale for Vaughn Grissom, and Sale went on to win the Cy Young the very next season. The Red Sox also traded Rafael Devers, who was giving the team enough power to score homers, and without him, the homers have gone down, too. And when the Red Sox had chances in the last offseason to sign the likes of Pete Alonso or Kyle Schwarber, they turned away, thinking it was too much money.

“F**k Craig Breslow. I literally do not care what happens until he is gone,” one furious fan shouted.

Since signing Breslow back in 2023, the Red Sox haven’t had a good offseason. Jarren Duran had one of his best seasons with the Red Sox in 2025. Most fans expected him to be traded for a good price or at least a couple of decent players. But Breslow did the exact opposite and didn’t cash in on him. And with Duran hitting a major slump in 2026, the chances of him being traded are looking slim to none, when the Red Sox could actually use some decent players.

Craig Breslow keeps explaining statistical progress while Boston keeps rehearsing disappointing losses. Unless Breslow changes direction, this ship that he is steering is heading straight for that iceberg.