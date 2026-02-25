Red Sox Nation Loses Cool As Latest Alex Bregman – Rafael Devers Moment Ignites Fierce Backlash

Honestly, the biggest Red Sox headline in recent memory has nothing to do with what happened between the lines. The real drama was the whole Alex Bregman–Rafael Devers saga. From the moment Bregman arrived in Boston last season, it quietly felt like the clock was ticking on Devers’ future with the team. Then came the real twist: the Red Sox didn’t even manage to keep Bregman.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

He bolts for the Cubs this year, and suddenly, Boston is left with nothing. No Bregman. No Devers. When it comes to third base, they somehow lost both options.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, instead of just moving on quietly, both Bregman and Devers seemed to coordinate a sly dig toward the Red Sox front office. And guess what, the act was so unexpected that it left the Red Sox fanbase stunned.

“Is this a sick joke?” Section10Pod host Tyler Milliken said via X, and honestly, he is not overreacting.

ADVERTISEMENT

Who honestly saw this coming? Bregman and Devers shaking hands, and doing it at the Red Sox’s expense, was pretty much unthinkable a year ago!

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

Let’s get back to last season. The Red Sox made the call to push Devers off his natural spot at third base just to make room for Bregman. Devers gets bumped to DH, and then the conversation shifts again, with Boston floating the idea of him playing first base. That’s when things really went sideways. The tension kept building, and before long, Devers was gone, shipped off to San Francisco.

What made it sting even more was how vocal the Red Sox front office was about the whole thing. Even manager Alex Cora publicly backed Bregman as their third baseman, despite Devers pushing back. So, Devers had every reason to blame Bregman for how his Boston chapter ended.

ADVERTISEMENT

And yet, Bregman did his part on the field with 18 HRs and a .273 average. But were they enough to justify a five-year deal with a full no-trade clause? Boston didn’t think so. The Red Sox topped out at five years, $165 million, but still short of what Bregman wanted and what the Cubs eventually put on the table.

So Bregman opted out after just one season and landed in Chicago. Devers, meanwhile, started fresh with the Giants. And now? Both seem perfectly happy being far away from Fenway!

ADVERTISEMENT

That’s why fans completely lost it when Bregman dropped a batch of Instagram photos, including one of him in a Cubs uniform, shaking with Devers in his Giants gear before a Spring Training game. So, the backlash was instant. Because nothing says “Boston messed this up” quite like watching two former cornerstones bonding happily somewhere else.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Red Sox fans are left stunned by Alex Bregman’s latest stunt

Why couldn’t the Red Sox have both? Fans wonder. “Imagine if we didn’t have an absolute nerd as gm. Could have easily had both,” one fan said. “John Henry is the worst owner in all of baseball,” added another.

So, for the Red Sox fans, the popular narrative last year was that there’s nothing right between Bregman and Devers. And so, the team couldn’t proceed with both. However, the Red Sox front office might have hoped that trading Devers would help retain Bregman. However, now, as Bregman’s latest photo suggests, both are on good terms, and fans are blaming the Red Sox front office for their botched move.

A few others think Bregman’s act was nothing but sick! “Just two former Red Sox 3B laughing at Boston one year later,” one user remarked. “This is peak comedy. And the Sox deserve every bit of it,” another added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Well, a few fans might have just gotten what Bregman and Devers want to convey. They are sharing happy faces, indicating how satisfied they are after the Boston camp. But why? For Devers, botching his position with frequent moves blew off his chances. And for Alex Bregman, not offering a no-trade clause to the best 3B the team could have is the culprit. Both fought with the Red Sox front office, and eventually, both got out of the situation.

“They win, we lose. again,” added one fan. While Bregman and Devers are both happily settled in different destinations, the Red Sox are on the losing side. For the fans, if losing to two sluggers wasn’t enough, Bregman’s act tested their patience.