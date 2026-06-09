Red Sox Nation Put Ownership on Notice as Craig Breslow’s Boston Future Becomes Clearer

Craig Breslow is facing his worst time since taking charge of the Boston Red Sox in October 2023. Under him, Boston recorded .500 in 2024 and reached the Wild Card Series last year. But a .422 winning percentage so far this year is what makes the fans wonder about Breslow’s future with the team. The Red Sox front office already showed toughness by firing Alex Cora at 10-17, but at 27-37, owner John Henry is reportedly not losing faith in Breslow, sparking angry reactions from the fans.

“The Red Sox are NOT considering firing Craig Breslow,” Gordo cited The Boston Globe’s Tim Healey.

ADVERTISEMENT

The most surprising part was that despite such underwhelming performance of the team, Boston’s front office didn’t even discuss Breslow’s future. The Red Sox are still 5 games back of a wild-card spot in the American League, and firing the Chief Baseball Officer now could have a detrimental impact. However, that was not considered when Cora was fired.

“Further, amid the team’s underperformance – and speculation that Breslow may be on the hot seat – the club’s ownership hierarchy has not even discussed making a change, the source said. That represents a measure of clarity at a time when the Red Sox, in Breslow’s third season as the top baseball executive, are navigating an uncertain middle portion of the season,” Healey added.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Some of the best coaches in the world didn’t get a fair shot,” Trevor Story said after Cora was fired, hinting at a clubhouse disagreement over the matter. The front office still proceeded and had the fans’ backing. This time, though, fans wonder what made Henry still believe in his CBO. Indeed, Breslow’s tenure shouldn’t be measured only by the numbers, but also by how he made some roster dealings.

ADVERTISEMENT

The first and perhaps biggest botched decision was with Alex Bregman and Rafael Devers.

He signed Alex Bregman without notifying franchise cornerstone Rafael Devers, which sparked a massive rift and ultimately resulted in Devers being traded. He then lost Bregman to free agency anyway after haggling over contract terms, leaving Boston without either player. Devers has so far scored 8 homers with the Giants this year, while Bregman is .243 with the Cubs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Breslow is also accused of mispredicting Kristian Campbell and Brayan Bello. Campbell is extended for 8 years with $60 million, and Bello is extended for 6 years with $55 million. Result? Campbell was demoted to the minors after hitting .223 in the majors last year. Bello was recently demoted after struggling with a 6.34 ERA.

With such stats under his sleeve and the team still struggling on the field, fans expected the Red Sox front office to get tough with Craig Breslow. However, with different updates coming out, fans are left unimpressed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fans call out the Red Sox over their Craig Breslow decision

According to the fans, there’s no one worse than Breslow in the franchise. “That’s wild considering how terrible he’s been. Literally the worst member of the Red Sox,” one fan said. “Someone get rid of him, by any means necessary,” another added. After the 2025 season, Breslow entered the offseason needing a middle-of-the-order slugger but missed out on top free agents like Pete Alonso, Kyle Schwarber, and Eugenio Suárez. However, not all decisions went down as Breslow’s 2026 addition, Willson Contreras, is hitting .294.

ADVERTISEMENT

Still, for the fans, Breslow failed to field a contending team, and that sums up their struggle on the field.

“They will not do anything till August, and see what happens!” One user suggested. Breslow has one more chance to set the record straight by this trade deadline. A few big names like Isaac Paredes and Ketel Marte are rumored to be on the Red Sox’s radar to boost the offense. Absolutely important for Breslow to make these right moves. If the Red Sox can improve after the All-Star break, he might get off his hot seat.

A few fans are even blaming the attendees for not putting enough pressure on the ownership. “I mean, he’s saving John Henry money, and people are still spending money on the team, and apparently ownership cares more about that than winning,” one fan said. “Fans need to stop showing up to Fenway so ownership can see how disgruntled they are. Don’t put money anymore in the owner’s pockets until they clean house. This has gone on long enough,” another agreed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fans are frustrated with the product, but still, Fenway Park is ranked 10th in 2026 in terms of attendance. Fenway Park averaged 34,252 attendees in 31 games so far. So, despite the team not performing well, the ownership has its cash register ringing. For a few, why would they be bothered when profit is still coming. Even Breslow is performing well, then, if a business perspective is considered.

The trade deadline might be the last station for Craig Breslow to make things correct.