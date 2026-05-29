Red Sox Nation Suspect Disconnect in Clubhouse as Roman Anthony Opposes Sam Kennedy on Worrying Injury Update

The Red Sox locker room is already a mess after the team suddenly fired manager Alex Cora. That move left veteran players like Trevor Story demanding answers. Now, Roman Anthony has revealed an even bigger problem. By publicly correcting the team’s medical update, the young outfielder showed a massive gap between what the front office claims and the reality of his hand injury.

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When Roman Anthony got injured, the President of the Boston Red Sox, Sam Kennedy, gave an update. “There’s no evidence of a tear. The imaging is negative.” But Roman Anthony has completely different news.

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“It’s a partially torn ring finger ligament in my ring finger CMC to be exact,” said Roman Anthony to the press during an interview when asked about his injury. And now the Boston fans are spiralling.

Roman Anthony last played on May 4 after suffering a hand injury during the game against the Detroit Tigers. Early reports from the Red Sox labeled it a simple wrist sprain, and they expected him to return quickly. The team initially believed he would avoid a long IL stint. On May 7, he was placed on the 10-day IL. Around this time, his hand started swelling, and the pain got worse whenever he tried to swing a bat.

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On May 22, Sam Kennedy told WEEI radio that imaging showed no ligament tear, calling it just a sprain. He even claimed a second medical opinion confirmed this and told fans not to worry. However, on May 28, Anthony publicly opposed Kennedy’s claim. By confirming he actually has a partial ligament tear, Anthony flipped the entire story upside down.

Not only did the team president give the wrong info, but it looks like the team docs had a bad assessment of the situation. And with the team already struggling, this doesn’t help the clubhouse. When players can’t trust the team’s doctors, everything falls apart. If guys feel like management is lying to the media to make them look soft, they will just start hiding their pain. In professional sports, lying about how bad an injury is the quickest way to lose the locker room.

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The Red Sox have already fallen way behind the curve with a 23-32 record and sit 12 games behind the division leaders and four games behind the Wild Card spot. The team’s offense has fallen short with just 42 homers and 210 runs scored.

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While the offense drags the team back, the fans in Boston already feel frustrated, and with the news of the team doctors messing up and the clubhouse not gelling, the fans know that things can slip out of hand quickly.

Just look at the Mets in 2025. The team was doing well in the first half of the season, but in the second half, they went 38-55 with clashes in the clubhouse. There were rumors of Francisco Lindor having problems with Jeff McNeil and even getting into a fight at one point. And even Juan Soto and Lindor are not looking eye-to-eye.

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And now the Red Sox fans feel something similar happening with their team, and they are not okay with it.

Boston fans question the Red Sox after a mix-up on Roman Anthony

The season for the Boston Red Sox just got worse after Roman Anthony seems ot have exposed a lie by the team management.

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The fan comment, “Dr. Kennedy was mistaken? His tenure with the Red Sox has been a mistake,” reflects growing frustration after Sam Kennedy’s tenure as the President of the Boston Red Sox.

While the team won a championship early in his tenure, recent years have been brutal. Many fan-favorite stars have left town, and with the team constantly slumping, fans are blaming the front office far more than the players.

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The comment, “As long as Kennedy’s misdiagnosis was not being taken by training staff to determine his rehabilitation. No Red Sox fan in their right mind believes what these team execs say,” reflects frustration rooted in repeated communication gaps.

This frustration comes from repeated communication gaps. Fans still remember the John Lackey disaster in 2011 and 2012, where the front office downplayed his severe elbow issues, only for him to eventually need major surgery and miss an entire year. Because of situations like that, fans are heavily questioning Boston’s transparency today.

“All this organization does is lie, lie, lie. Why do people still give money to them?” said another fan, showing rising anger after Roman Anthony’s injury confusion.

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A similar incident happened with Trevor Story back in 2023 when Story’s elbow was injured. The team said that Story’s elbow injury was not a big concern, but they changed his return date multiple times and left the fans frustrated.

“Sam Kennedy’s first language is lying,” expressed another, showing anger after Anthony’s injury and confusion.

Sam Kennedy initially described Anthony’s hand issue as a sprain with no ligament tear reported. Similar communication concerns surfaced when Garrett Whitlock’s status shifted from day-to-day designation to the injured list. Critics cite repeated inconsistencies under Kennedy’s leadership, creating growing distrust among Red Sox fans.

“Disconnect within the clubhouse with regards to injury status?! The hell you say!!!” captures fan frustration over mixed injury messaging around Roman Anthony.

Sam Kennedy originally described Anthony’s injury as a sprain, but Anthony says that it is a partial ligament tear. Back in 2020, when stadiums shut down, management did not refund many of the ticket holders, and they provided an explanation full of inconsistencies.

Kennedy’s messaging gap with Roman Anthony exposes leadership clarity issues with Boston operations. And now, no one knows what the future holds.