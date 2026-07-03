Red Sox, Nationals Stars Hit With Heavy Multi-Game Suspensions for Fenway Brawl

Just a day ago, we learned that MLB had launched an investigation into the events that unfolded during the Boston Red Sox-Washington Nationals game on Tuesday. During their second matchup, Contreras had already endured an emotionally difficult week after his home country was struck by back-to-back tremors. Then came the strikeout and a snide remark. Soon enough, the benches cleared at Fenway Park, and MLB finally handed down its punishments.

Michael Hill, Senior Vice President of On-Field Operations for Major League Baseball, announced the disciplinary actions against Willson Contreras, Cade Cavalli, Miles Mikolas, and Nate Eaton. Red Sox’s Contreras and Nationals’ Cavalli, the two instigators, have been handed a 7-game suspension.

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“Nationals pitcher Cade Cavalli has received a seven-game suspension for his actions initiating and during the benches-clearing incident,” reported MLB.com. “Red Sox first baseman Willson Contreras has received a seven-game suspension for his actions during and following the benches-clearing incident.”

Meanwhile, Mikolas, who wanted to look tough when the benches cleared, ended up shoving Eaton and vice versa. And now, MLB has issued disciplinary action against the two.

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“Nationals pitcher Miles Mikolas has received a five-game suspension for his actions during the benches-clearing incident,” wrote MLB.com. “Red Sox outfielder Nate Eaton has received a three-game suspension for his actions during the benches-clearing incident.”

Imago May 19, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Boston Red Sox first baseman Willson Contreras (40) singles in a run in the first inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Aiken-Imagn Images

Unless the players appeal their suspensions, the punishment will begin with their next game. The Red Sox would miss Contreras and Eaton as they begin a series against the Los Angeles Angels on Friday. On the other hand, Mikolas and Cavalli will be out as the Nationals are set to host the Pittsburgh Pirates. However, in case of an appeal, the suspension will be withheld until the process is complete.

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Additionally, the players will also have to pay an undisclosed fine to the MLB for the brawl.

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For the last few weeks, Contreras and Fenway Park have been in the middle of multiple benches-clearing incidents. Before they clashed against the Nationals, tempers also flared during the New York Yankees’ series, when Contreras took exception to Will Warren’s high and inside pitches.

His outburst while walking to first triggered the benches to clear during their 6-1 win over the Yankees. However, the incident ended after a few minutes of stare-down between the two teams, with Contreras remaining mostly calm. But the same cannot be said for Tuesday’s brawl.

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Willson Contreras loses his cool over Cade Cavalli’s remark

The 34-year-old has been emotionally high-strung for the past few days, and understandably so. The devastating earthquake in his home country, Venezuela, has left a deep impact on him. He even dedicated his three-run homer to the country during the series opener against the Nationals. Contreras even cried inside the dugout. Then, over a failed check swing, first-base umpire Nick Lentz ejected him, ending his night early.

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Tuesday night also followed the same pattern, as Contreras faced ejections in back-to-back games. This time, he was found in the centre of a brawl. In the bottom of the fourth, with the Red Sox leading 1-0, the Nationals challenged a pitch from Cavalli that the umpire ruled a ball. The call was overturned, and three pitches later Contreras was struck out. As he was heading back towards the dugout, Cavalli passed a snide remark.

“Sit down, boy,” he yelled.

“Are you talking to me? Why are you talking to me?” Contreras fired back and started walking towards Cavalli.

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Contreras was intercepted by the plate umpire and Nationals catcher Keibert Ruiz, and then all hell broke loose as the benches quickly cleared. The Red Sox first baseman tried to throw his helmet toward the pitcher while others were engaged in lots of pushing and shoving. The game was stopped for 11 minutes before play could resume.

Following the incident, crew chief Vic Carapazza ejected Contreras, Nate Eaton, and Red Sox interim manager Chad Tracy. It marked the first ejection of his career for Tracy.

Faced with a suspension, it’s high time for Contreras to get a hold of his fiery temper.