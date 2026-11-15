Red Sox on a Deadline Over Player Owed $55 Million as Poor Reports of Draft Potential

The rise of Kristian Campbell looked like the beginning of a new era for the Boston Red Sox. But the promising story has quickly turned into a frustrating puzzle. After batting .330 in 2024 and earning a lucrative eight-year, $60 million extension in 2025, leaving $55 million owed over the next six seasons, the young prospect appeared destined for a long-term future in Boston. Yet, a disappointing .223 average in the majors derailed his momentum. It demoted him back to the minors as questions surrounding his development continued to grow.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Now, with the latest reports fueling speculation that the Red Sox could designate Campbell for assignment, his once-bright future in Boston is suddenly facing an uncertain turn.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Red Sox are weighing designating Kristian Campbell for assignment,” Matthew Crory quoted CBS Sports’ Julian Mack. “Tuesday is the deadline to protect players from the Rule 5 Draft. Campbell is owed $55M over the next six seasons. One league executive said at the GM Meetings they couldn’t envision any team claiming him. Campbell didn’t play in the majors in 2026 / .256/.383/.380, 8 HR in 462 PA at Triple-A Worcester.”

Teams face a November 17 deadline to add eligible prospects to the 40-man roster or leave them exposed to the December Rule 5 Draft. Because Campbell spent the entire 2026 season in the minors, his spot is viewed as expendable.

ADVERTISEMENT

Boston moved Campbell to the outfield full-time after defensive struggles at second base, where he committed seven errors in 2025. However, he currently has no clear path to playing time behind outfielders Roman Anthony, Ceddanne Rafaela, and Wilyer Abreu, alongside newly acquired Jake Bauers.

After signing an eight-year, $60 million extension just eight games into his 2025 rookie season, Campbell hit .223 with a .664 OPS in 67 MLB games before being demoted in June 2025. In 2026, with Triple-A Worcester, he batted .256 with eight home runs and 126 strikeouts across 109 games before a late-season foot injury. He still owes $55 million to the franchise.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now, with all these numbers, Campbell’s future with the Red Sox is at stake. Yet the Red Sox’s president of baseball operations, Craig Breslow, brushed aside the question. “I’m not going to speak to that right now. Kristian’s part of our organization. We’re really happy about that, and we are invested in doing everything we can to get him to perform like he’s capable of.”

Still, league executives expect Campbell to go unclaimed on waivers because a claiming team would have to absorb the remaining $55 million owed on his contract over the next six seasons. Because he has less than one year of MLB service time, clearing waivers would allow Boston to outright Campbell to Triple-A Worcester without losing him.

ADVERTISEMENT

Outrighting Campbell would not save Boston any money against the luxury tax payroll. However, removing him from the 40-man roster would exempt him from MLB’s impending December 1 lockout. It will allow him to continue using team facilities and working with coaches under the Minor League CBA.

And with the Red Sox’s offseason needs covering more than a bat, the team needs space for more inclusion.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Red Sox need pitching help in the offseason

Sonny Gray declined his $30 million mutual option to enter free agency after posting an 18-5 record with a 2.72 ERA across 29 starts in 2026. Hence, Boston needs an experienced arm to help absorb the 169 innings he left behind.

ADVERTISEMENT

Moreover, Boston’s projected top four starters, Garrett Crochet, Ranger Suárez, Payton Tolle, and Jake Bennett, are all left-handed. Adding a reliable right-handed starter alongside Brayan Bello is a logical priority to prevent opponents from stacking right-handed lineups.

The Red Sox are bringing back their entire core bullpen. It is anchored by closer Aroldis Chapman (whose vesting option triggered) and high-leverage right-hander Garrett Whitlock (via club option). Rather than chasing expensive late-inning relievers, Boston’s bullpen focus is on acquiring versatile, multi-inning arms with minor league options to shuttle between Triple-A Worcester and Fenway Park.

Hence, with such diverse offseason needs, the Red Sox may have less space to accommodate names like Campbell.