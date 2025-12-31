Red Sox $116.5M Trade Dream Collapses as Diamondbacks GM Makes Crushing Announcement

With the Red Sox trying to re-sign Alex Bregman, they’re also keeping an eye on other options. And one of the more cost-effective alternatives is Ketel Marte. Bregman is expected to command well over $200 million, a price Boston doesn’t seem eager to pay. Marte, on the other hand, is locked into a $116 million deal and would remain under team control through 2031.

So, it’s no surprise Marte sits high on the Sox’s list of infield targets. He’s widely considered one of the best second basemen in the game and would bring the Red Sox a proven, steady bat along with reliable defense at a position that’s been a constant question mark for years.

That said, the situation could shift after recent comments from Diamondbacks GM Mike Hazen, which may complicate any potential move!

“We’re very likely to put an end to this shortly … this isn’t going to continue to linger. We need to focus on our offseason. Again, my gut this whole time was that [a Marte trade] wasn’t going to happen, and I think it seems likely that that’s the case, and we want to focus on other things we need to do,” Underdog MLB cited Hazen.

Well, from a financial standpoint, the Diamondbacks have plenty of reasons to hold on to Ketel Marte. Notably, he’s signed through 2030 with a player option for 2031.

And his deal is one of the most team-friendly contracts in the league. And thanks to heavy deferrals and a low AAV, Marte is owed $102.5 million over the next six seasons, with $41 million of that deferred until a decade after it’s earned.

That’s a dream setup for the Red Sox!

Moreover, Marte’s production makes it even harder to justify moving. The switch-hitter is coming off back-to-back All-Star and Silver Slugger seasons. He finished third and second in NL MVP voting during that span. And among second basemen in 2025, no one posted a higher wRC+ than his 145!

All of those points point to this being a now-or-never moment for Boston with Bregman.

Sure, the Red Sox have also been linked to names like Bo Bichette and Cody Bellinger, but neither would come close to Marte’s combination of price and performance.

However, the big question is whether Mike Hazen’s recent comments truly slam the door shut. Or if the Red Sox could still make something happen with an overwhelming trade offer?

The door is still not completely closed for the Red Sox

Even with all the advantages, the Diamondbacks still have reasons to consider moving on from Marte.

Well, he’s set to gain full no-trade protection next season once he reaches 10-and-5 rights. That means with 10 years of service time and five straight years in the same organization, Marte would be able to block any deal he doesn’t like. This would significantly limit Arizona’s leverage on the trade market.

Then, there’s also the asking price to consider.

Arizona has reportedly been targeting young pitching in return, and the Red Sox can offer that in the form of top left-handed prospects Payton Tolle and Connelly Early.

Tolle, the Red Sox’s No. 1 prospect, has legitimate top-of-the-rotation upside, while Early flashed plenty of promise during his brief MLB debut last season.

Yes, from the Red Sox’s perspective, that’s a steep gamble! But from Arizona’s side, the calculus looks different.

With the clock ticking on Marte’s trade value and his no-trade rights looming, it wouldn’t be shocking if the Diamondbacks decided now is the right time to cash in!