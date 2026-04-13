Red Sox Ownership Dragged Into Unwanted Spotlight as Broadcasters Ruin Viewer Experience

During the series decider between the Red Sox and Cardinals, the Red Sox’s offense is once again dominated, just as in their previous game. Willson Contreras belted a two-run homer to center field, giving the Red Sox an early 2-0 lead in the 1st. But the Red Sox fans streaming through NESN failed to experience it due to some technical difficulties. But that led to the fans calling out the Red Sox front office once again.

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“NESN is down to one camera due to technical difficulties… not sure I’ve ever seen this before,” MLB analyst Tyler Milliken shared via X.

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Yes, you heard that right. An MLB game is getting streamed with just one camera. NESN, the Red Sox’s broadcasting partner, reveals that due to some technical difficulties, they failed to offer multiple angles during streaming at the start. Fans missed the first-inning dominance, including Contreras’ homer that was only streamed via NESN’s Third Base Camera.

The footage shows the Cardinals’ Andre Pallante pitching to the Red Sox’s Caleb Durbin, but it feels like someone sitting in the dugout is streaming the game.

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So, with that, Milliken, along with other fans, wonders what happened to NESN that they can’t stream accurately. And even in case of any difficulties, NESN couldn’t arrange backup. While the streaming is now going on perfectly, the Red Sox front office just got caught in the crossfire.

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The fans are quick to call out the Boston ownership for their poor viewing experience. Remember, during a spring game between the Red Sox and Pirates, Boston sports radio figure James Stewart complained about the lack of local broadcasters. That time, it was reported that to ensure cost effectiveness, NESN was not sending local broadcasters to every spring venue.

“Greedy Cheap NESN. Red Sox fans deserve so much better,” Boston Globe columnist Dan Shaughnessy wrote back then.

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NESN 360 offers a direct-to-consumer streaming subscription for Red Sox games, priced at $29.99 per month or $239.99 per year. Same as what Spectrum SportsNet LA is charging for the Dodgers game. So, the fans wonder why the Dodgers could stream their game with multiple camera angles, while NESN couldn’t.

The Red Sox front office is facing the heat for not doing enough with their broadcasting.

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Fans call out the Red Sox front office

Is it a technical difficulty or a payment issue? Fans wonder. “Budget cuts. Want more cameras? Pay more,” one fan said. “Unwatchable, cheap a– owners,” another added.

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Last year, Boston’s broadcast had multiple problems. For example, broadcasts went black, announcer microphones didn’t work, leaving only crowd noise as the broadcast audio, and score bugs were not always displayed or updated promptly. But as the Red Sox are in a big enough market, they should be better equipped to handle such issues with haste.

So, what Milliken faced tonight is not a one-off case, but an ongoing one. This makes the fans wonder if the Fenway group is not allocating enough budget to their broadcast.

“Did they bring an extra camera? Seems like it’d be prudent to have a backup,” another fan agrees. While technical issues are part of any broadcast, the absence of any backup and streaming through only one camera tells a lot about NESN’s broadcast.

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“Can’t even broadcast their garbage product,” one user remarked. “Henry is cheapening out on camera equipment,” another added. The Red Sox owner, John Henry, was recently accused of not doing enough for the team. They stayed low-key during the offseason, and no marquee players have been signed. So, the fans wondered that while the Red Sox’s on-field product is not up to the mark this year, they also can’t broadcast it properly.

So, while the Boston front office was already facing the fans’ wrath for not investing enough, poor broadcasting also made the list.