Pete Alonso and Scott Boras Will Meet With Craig Breslow and the Red Sox Tomorrow in Orlando.

Pete Alonso wants a long-term commitment from whichever team signs him. After opting out following the World Series, he’s reportedly targeting a contract of at least seven years. To secure the deal he wants, Alonso is hitting the road with agent Scott Boras, meeting teams face-to-face. He’s set to meet Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow on Tuesday, and he also has a visit scheduled with the Orioles as he continues evaluating his top suitors.

Any lingering doubt about Boston being a real contender for Alonso has now officially disappeared.

Even with Mets owner Steve Cohen’s deep pockets, this update is a big win for the Red Sox. Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns said early in the winter that the team hoped to bring Alonso back.

“Pete Alonso is making the 90-minute drive to central Florida on Tuesday, according to sources, to meet in person with interested suitors that include the Red Sox and Orioles. Bring. On. The. Mayhem,” said Jon-Heyman.

But there’s a real chance he signs elsewhere. Boston is reportedly one of his top options this time around. Alonso has arguably been one of the league’s most consistent power hitters for years.

His durability is unmatched, given that he’s played all 162 games in each of the last two seasons and hasn’t logged fewer than 152 games in any full year of his seven-season career. Of course, aside from the shortened 2020 season.

The Mets, meanwhile, have a history of slow-rolling negotiations with him. What’s still uncertain is whether Pete Alonso will sit down with the Mets as well during this trip. Last offseason, he didn’t meet with them until February. And when he did, the Mets agreed on a two-year, $54 million deal that included an opt-out.

Until now, this is the clearest picture we’ve had of Pete Alonso’s free agency so far. For all we know, he might make his decision just days after meeting with Craig Breslow. His market stretched into late January last year, and that’s not ideal. So, he may simply want to get things settled quickly this time.

David Stearns’ take on Pete Alonso’s free agency

A similar situation played out during Aaron Judge’s 2022 free agency, when he took an in-person meeting with the San Francisco Giants while also receiving a massive late push from the Padres, who reportedly offered him $400 million. Judge’s willingness to explore the market and the leverage it created mirrors Alonso’s approach now. Face-to-face visits and competitive bidding often force teams to become more aggressive, which is precisely what Alonso aims to achieve.

It looks like the New York Mets aren’t planning to meet with Pete Alonso at the Winter Meetings this week. The five-time All-Star, who just turned 31 on Sunday, actually puts up only a couple of hours from the Florida hotel hosting the event. And even then, as a second-time free agent, he likely doesn’t have a scheduled sit-down with his former team.

“I think Pete knows us really well. I think we know Pete really well,” David Stearns said Monday. He also added that Pete Alonso will “take the time here to perhaps meet with organizations he doesn’t know quite as well.”

“Pete has demonstrated that he’s one of the best offensive players in baseball, and he’s performed at a high level for us. That would be a priority for any team. It certainly is for us.” Stearns added.

Pete Alonso has been one of the highly coveted players this time. After all, he had a stunning season. He had hit a career-best .272 with 38 home runs, 126 RBIs, and an .871 OPS while playing all 162 games.

When David Stearns was asked about where things stand with Pete Alonso now, he stayed loyal to his “no public negotiations” approach. Still, he certainly gave some insight into where he believes Alonso fits in this year’s market.