Red Sox Phenom Sends Emotional Plea to Boston Front Office as MLB Future Turns Uncertain

A 3.31 ERA couldn’t help Zack Kelly continue with his major league role. Weeks after the Boston Red Sox optioned him to Triple-A Worcester, the reliever offered his emotional take on his uncertain future.

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“I’ve been here for a while. I like this organization. But I want to be in the big leagues,” Chris Cotillo quoted Kelly in his MassLive article. “If another opportunity were to present itself that would allow me to be in the big leagues, I wouldn’t necessarily be opposed to it.”

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Zachery Reed Kelly made his MLB debut with the Red Sox in 2022 and is currently under a 1-year, $820,000 contract for this year. He recorded his career-best 3.31 ERA in 2026 by striking out 14 batters over 16.1 innings. Despite a 1.64 ERA and just 2 earned runs in his last 12 games, Boston sent him down to the minors on May 21. They included Tyron Guerrero in the major league roster. And Kelly was obviously not happy.

“They’re never easy. That was probably one of the least expected [demotions],” Kelly said after he was optioned. “I never feel comfortable, obviously, but I felt like I was in a good spot.”

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Zack Kelly has made several trips to the minors during his MLB career. He spent some significant time in A-High and triple-A last year. And his ERA shot to 4.58 in 2025. But he was still able to strike out the batters (2.9 K/BB) in the majors. And he has been quite effective this season as well. Even interim Chad Tracy thought he should continue in MLB.

“Tayron deserves it. Zack probably didn’t,” the manager explained. “But there’s part of it that stinks, and it’s the life of a reliever with options. Guys have to go up and down sometimes. But he will be back.”

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While Tracy remains positive, Kelly reflects discontent over the decision. He stated that the Red Sox never gave him any particular reason or an area to work on.

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“Those are the harder conversations when it’s, ‘We don’t have anything specific to work on. Just go down and pitch.’ You don’t really know when your next opportunity is going to come, so you’re just here waiting for it.”

Given how this is the last season the Red Sox can send him to the minors and call him back again and again, Kelly worries about his future. Because come 2027, they’d have to DFA him. That’s why a trade might be a good option for him to get back to the “big leagues.” And many teams could use an affordable and effective reliever in the second half.

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The trade deadline might actually fulfil his wish

There’s a lot of buzz around the Red Sox being a seller this time. With a 32-46 record this season, they need some solid changes. However, among the list of players involved in the trade rumors, Kelly isn’t one. But that doesn’t mean his chances of coming back to the majors are nonexistent.

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Several reports suggest strong possibilities for pitchers like Aroldis Chapman, Brayan Bello, and Sonny Gray leaving Boston during this window. Among the three, Chapman is the strongest candidate with a 2.08 ERA and 14 saves this season. The reliever has been one of the brightest spots amid the Red Sox’s otherwise dull season.

“Right now, [the opportunity] doesn’t seem very clear just because you look at the moves that were made with me and you take a look at the bullpen, and there’s not a lot of roster flexibility there,” Kelly reflected on the current situation.

But that situation can change if Boston trades Chapman and one other pitcher. There will be enough flexibility for Zack Kelly to come back. That way, he can fulfill his wish without leaving the club he likes to play for.

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However, he might have to wait for a few more weeks before he can actually get a concrete update.