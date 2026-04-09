Red Sox Pitchers Forced to Feel Heavy Burden as Alex Cora Drops Clear Message

The Boston Red Sox have finally closed a series on a high note this season. Manager Alex Cora has offered a blunt assessment of the current scenario, putting the focus squarely on the pitchers. Although his words were filled with positivity, he actually emphasized urgency, reinforcing the expectations.

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“We’re going to be better, and for this team to make it to October, we have to pitch. And we will,” Cora said after they clinched the series from the Brewers.

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The Red Sox currently sit at the bottom of the AL East with only 4 wins after 12 games. Although this doesn’t sound like a playoff contender, their last two games showed some grace. While the offense wasn’t exceptionally good, it was the pitchers who lost them most of the games.

Boston suffered 2 defeats against the Reds, lost all 3 against the Astros, and 2 more while hosting the Padres. Alex Cora is known for his no-excuse leadership. And he offered an honest breakdown, saying, “We didn’t start off the year the way we wanted.”

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Basically, the Red Sox were ahead while visiting Cincinnati, but the pitchers couldn’t finish for Boston. Similarly, against San Diego, they were ahead a few times. Pitching didn’t go as expected, and they lost the series again. While in Houston, they were simply outplayed.

Imago August 23, 2025, New York City, New York, USA: Garrett Crochet 35 of the Boston Red Sox during their regular season MLB, Baseball Herren, USA game against the New York Yankees on Saturday August 23, 2025 at Yankee Stadium in New York, New York. Yankees lose to Red Sox, 1-12. JAVIER ROJAS/PI New York City USA – ZUMAp124 20250823_zaa_p124_035 Copyright: xJavierxRojasx

However, their second home series against the Brewers was a change of scenery as Boston made a good comeback after losing the first game. The pitchers allowed just 2 runs in the second game while restricting them to nil in the third.

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Garret Crochet allowed only 5 hits in over 6 innings, recording 7 strikeouts and a 3.12 ERA in the second game. Sonny Gray pitched the same number of innings, allowing just 3 hits and securing a 2.76 ERA.

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But Cora made it clear that this is far from over. Red Sox aren’t just seen as a playoff contender. They are expected to reach and win the World Series as well. That’s why the manager bluntly warns the pitchers.

Alex Cora’s revamped rotation under scrutiny after rocky start

Boston’s 2025 postseason ended early in the Wild Card Series. They had failed to reach October on the previous 3 occasions. Their last standout success was in 2018 when they reached the playoffs with a 108-54 regular-season record. The Red Sox went on to win the World Series, defeating the Dodgers.

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The franchise brought in a bunch of new pitchers to improve the chances this time. Ranger Suárez signed a 5-year, $130 million deal with the franchise. The plan was to pair the 30-year-old with another big-ticket move, Garrett Crochet.

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Boston also acquired Sonny Gray as a top 10 starter at the end of last year. And they also brought in Johan Oviedo as rotation depth. On paper, the Red Sox have one of the most improved rotations this year.

Unfortunately, their 4-8 record in 2026 doesn’t paint a good picture for the pitchers. Together, they have allowed 55 runs in 12 games. The last two games were the first real sign of the new rotation clicking for Boston.

The Red Sox’s division is the hardest in baseball, so one small mistake can ruin a season. Add that to a slow start this year and a lack of real playoff success lately, and it’s easy to see why people are starting to worry.

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That’s why manager Alex Cora is pushing them so hard, even after a couple of good wins. His comments read both as a vote of confidence and a reality check. And the message is simple. Pitchers have the potential; they only need to deliver.