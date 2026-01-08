Red Sox Placed on Unwanted List as Craig Breslow Faces Harsh Ultimatum After Rockies’ $8M Signing

It is not very often that the Colorado Rockies pull off a move, and big teams care about it. But after the Rockies signed Michael Lorenzen, Boston went mental. And now, there is only one door left for Craig Breslow and the Red Sox to walk through, and he had better not trip while walking.

With the Rockies signing Lorenzen for a one-year, $9 million deal, the Boston Red Sox are now the only team in MLB to have not signed a free agent this offseason. But that can change with Bregman or Bichette.

“For a Red Sox offseason that is already peppered with uncomfortable narratives, this was another shot across the bow of Craig Breslow and Co,” said Rob Bradford. “Other than an ill-advised approach to the Alonso… Whiffing on Bregman, or Bichette, would be Bugs Bunny-esque.”

The Boston Red Sox‘s offseason has unraveled early, despite pitching trades, because the lineup remains visibly unfinished. At the Winter Meetings, Boston chased Pete Alonso but watched Baltimore sign him for 5 years, $155 million. Boston reportedly offered 3 years, 85 million, reflecting limits that previously cost pursuits of Bogaerts.

That miss set the tone, and little changed afterward as the market continued moving quickly.

Since then, Boston has become the only MLB team without a single free agent signing. Trades for Sonny Gray, Willson Contreras, and Johan Oviedo addressed concerns, not lineup balance needs. As other teams spent freely, Boston waited, leaving fans tracking inactivity instead of additions daily.

Imago MLB, Baseball Herren, USA Pittsburgh Pirates at Boston Red Sox Aug 31, 2025 Boston, Massachusetts, USA Boston Red Sox third baseman Alex Bregman 2 rounds the bases to score on a two run home run by left fielder Jarren Duran 16 not pictured during the fifth inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Fenway Park. Boston Fenway Park Massachusetts USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xEricxCanhax 20250831_sns_qe2_00041

That silence now funnels attention toward two names still capable of changing Boston’s winter plans.

Alex Bregman remains unsigned, projected for 5 or 6 years and 150 to 170 million. He produced an OPS above .800 in 2025, anchoring third base consistency for Boston’s lineup core. Bo Bichette offers an alternative bat, with .300-level averages and defensive flexibility across multiple positions.

Signing either would finally convert patience into production, stabilizing a lineup still incomplete for 2026.

Missing both would echo the Bugs Bunny immaculate inning, where hitters never stood a chance. But unlike cartoons, early-season lineup holes could translate quickly into losses. Boston finished 89-73 in 2025, showing margins matter when postseason races tighten early each week. Failing now risks derailing momentum before it forms, leaving October hopes fading fast for Boston.

Craig Breslow has one remaining move, and standing still now would be organizational malpractice. Alex Bregman or Bo Bichette must anchor this winter, or Boston keeps explaining silence. The Red Sox cannot keep losing bids and credibility without consequences arriving quickly leaguewide.

With the Red Sox chasing hard, where does the future of Alex Bregman lie?

This winter has turned into a staring contest, and everyone knows who blinked last time. Silence has become louder than signings, patience louder than progress. One side is waiting for leverage, the other for resolve, and the clock keeps mocking both. Eventually, this ends with the Red Sox and Alex Bregman facing reality together, or not at all.

Boston has made an aggressive push for Alex Bregman, with reports confirming financial commitment this winter. Multiple teams showed interest early, but the active field has narrowed as offseason signings progressed. Chicago and Arizona remain involved, while Boston continues talks as other clubs step back quietly.

Industry reporting indicates fewer aggressive bidders now, reducing immediate pressure on Boston’s offer structure negotiations.

Toronto was linked to Bregman early, supported by spending history and confirmed interest reported publicly. That outlook shifted after Toronto signed Kazuma Okamoto, a third baseman capable of everyday defense. With Toronto less likely to be involved, Boston faces fewer rivals able to escalate bidding quickly financially.

As talks continue, fans track each update knowing leverage and timing now matter more locally.

The Boston Red Sox now control the room, with Alex Bregman weighing offers as leverage thins. Boston has waited long enough, and the market has quietly agreed to stop pretending otherwise. If resolution comes, it will reflect priorities, not drama, between the Red Sox and Bregman.