Red Sox Plot Stunning Pete Alonso Swoop as Mets’ David Stearns Fail to Make Final Offseason Decision: Insider

The Boston Red Sox are trying hard to get Pete Alonso, while the New York Mets seem happy to let the All-Star first baseman test free agency.

MLB Network insider Jon Morosi articulated the Red Sox’s strategic fork clearly: “I look at it this way, you sign one of these two and I’ll actually bring it back…I think with the Boston Red Sox, I look at this as being a two-track possibility. Either they bring back Bregman or they make an all-out pursuit for Pete Alonso.” Boston is being careful after trading Rafael Devers and his remaining $270 million contract in the middle of the season.

The Red Sox have the money because they of only $127.1 million commitment to their 2025 payroll. This means they can go after either option, or maybe even both. Alonso’s numbers show how important it is.

38 home runs, 126 RBIs, and a .524 slugging percentage in 162 games. His 144 OPS+ is way better than anyone else on the free-agent market, making him the most important player at his position after Josh Naylor signed with Seattle.

Morosi further emphasized Boston’s strategic advantage.

“I like their chances to get one or the other…I think Alonso to the Red Sox has some real legs if they don’t bring back Alex Bregman.” Boston’s structural need and available resources give it this confidence.

Craig Breslow, the Red Sox’s chief baseball officer, said that “middle-of-the-order power” was their top priority for the offseason because Triston Casas was out with a knee injury. Alonso is a perfect fit there because he has consistently produced (this is his fifth straight season with 30 home runs) and is available without a qualifying offer.

The Mets are under increasing pressure as Stearns keeps his cool amid a market shift toward rival teams.

Stearns has called Alonso a “great representative of the organization” and said he would “love to have him back.” However, the conditional language, grounded in financial constraints, suggests he is unsure. Alonso had a qualifying offer last offseason, but this year he doesn’t, which makes him much more valuable on the market.

Stearns’ lack of a clear commitment seems to be giving the Red Sox the chance they need.

But Boston’s relentless pursuit of Alonso hides a bigger problem with the organization. The Red Sox are dealing with a lot of important roster decisions, such as what to do with injured players and how to keep their salaries flexible.

Red Sox stand by Tanner Houck despite injury setback

The catch is that while the Boston Red Sox are going after Pete Alonso, they are also quietly supporting an injured pitcher that no one thought they would keep.

In 2025, Tanner Houck had an 8.04 ERA over nine starts before having Tommy John surgery in August. He had a WAR of -1.4 before he was put on the shelf, which almost gave Boston a clean exit. But they’re still keeping him.

Chris Cotillo said that “Boston is unlikely to non-tender injured righty Tanner Houck,” according to several sources, shocking those who thought money problems would force a cut. Boston is being smart here.

After 2027, Houck will be a free agent. That year could be messy because of labor talks, so both sides have a reason to talk about a long-term deal now.

Houck is 29 and wants to feel safe after his comeback, rather than taking chances in free agency. Boston wants the same thing: to avoid contract problems years down the road. It’s easy to see that locking everything down now is better than fighting later.

Who really lost?

Nathaniel Lowe, the first baseman, is in a tough spot as the Rule 5 protection deadline approaches.

This juggling act shows Boston’s plan: they’re keeping their depth players who are hurt while looking for superstars like Alonso, hoping they can do both without spending too much money.