Red Sox Poised on Imminent Alex Bregman Decision as Craig Breslow Reveals Offseason Plan

You know, seeing Trevor Story lead the Red Sox in 2025 with just 25 homers really tells you how thin their offense has become. That’s where bringing Alex Bregman back could make all the difference. And ever since Rafael Devers left, Boston’s power has been missing, and it showed all season long.

Craig Breslow, the Sox’s Chief Baseball Officer, summed it up: “We’re open to every possible way to make the team better. What that actually looks like — who we go after — we’ll find out as the offseason unfolds.” So, for once, this could be the moment Boston is ready to spend big to compete with the teams that went deeper into October.

And honestly, this might be exactly when Bregman finally gets the kind of deal he’s been looking for since he hit free agency last year.

“The Red Sox are without a true third baseman after they traded Rafael Devers, and Bregman is the best one available on the free agent market. It makes sense that Bregman would be one of the two bats Boston brings in this winter,” Bosox Injection reports.

Boston Red Sox third baseman Alex Bregman rounds the bases to score on a two run home run during the fifth inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Fenway Park.

Well, the Red Sox were counting on Bregman to bring some real punch to the lineup, especially since his swing fits Fenway so well. But his first season didn’t go quite as planned…

His quad injury sidelined him for six weeks and kept him from feeling fully healthy even after he came back. Still, as Craig Breslow has said, Bregman remains one of the best hitters on the market, and it feels like only a matter of time before he looks like his prime self again.

And that’s exactly why Boston needs him. This lineup has had trouble getting on base and putting together tough, grinding at-bats. Bregman excels at that. He rarely chases, draws plenty of walks, and consistently forces pitchers into long battles.

Moreover, Bregman also adds defensive value. He’s a steady, above-average third baseman who can shift around the infield if needed, fitting perfectly into the roster flexibility Breslow keeps talking about.

So, when you put it all together, Boston’s need for power, discipline, defense, and their growing willingness to spend, Bregman feels like the right player at exactly the right moment.

Apart from the Red Sox, Bregman is spoiled with choices

Well, while the Red Sox are working to get back Alex Bregman, competition is very much evident.

Right now, the Phillies seem to be the frontrunners. Reportedly, Alec Bohm is heading into his final year (2026) before free agency. And just like the last couple of offseasons, his name is already floating around in trade rumors. Now, if Philly decides not to bring Schwarber back, they could easily redirect that money toward Bregman, who would be a clear upgrade over Bohm at third.

Then you’ve got the Tigers…

A reunion with his former Astros manager is definitely appealing for Bregman, and after Detroit’s late-season collapse in the AL Central, it wouldn’t be surprising to see them push hard in free agency. If you remember, the Tigers ended up with the worst OPS at the position in the American League. Hence, adding Bregman should be a major priority for them.

So while Breslow wants Bregman back in Boston, it’s not going to be simple. With competition building, the Red Sox might have no choice but to go big — Mets-level big — if they actually want to win the bidding.