Red Sox President Makes Tough Roman Anthony Announcement as Boston’s Turbulent Season Continues

Roman Anthony’s absence now stretches past two weeks, forcing Boston to lean on a lineup ranked second-last in the majors in runs scored. Anthony’s injury is not a tear, but the Red Sox’s relief is premature. The no-tear diagnosis clears Anthony medically but not competitively, as he still can’t swing a bat without pain.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The Red Sox President, Sam Kennedy, appeared on The Greg Hill Show to update fans on Anthony. Kennedy confirmed that there is no tear in his finger. But the news is still tough because Anthony has no clear return date. Kennedy also admitted the team’s offense is struggling so badly that the front office started trade talks “earlier than ever before.” That detail highlights exactly why this season feels so turbulent.

ADVERTISEMENT

Anthony suffered a sprained ligament near his ring finger on May 4. During the 5-4 win against the Tigers, he took a swing and then grabbed his right hand in discomfort. The 22-year-old was finally put on a 10-day injured list on May 7.

It has been over a couple of weeks, and he still isn’t able to swing the bat without feeling the pain. While he doesn’t have a tear, the sprain isn’t a minor issue. And the fact that he hasn’t recovered as quickly as expected has added concerns for the Red Sox. Anthony admitted he has never had a hand issue before, making his timeline completely unpredictable.

ADVERTISEMENT

Boston has recently climbed up the ladder in the AL East. For most of the season, they were stuck at the bottom, and have moved up one spot. The Red Sox have managed a series sweep against the Royals as well. However, the positioning does indicate momentum, but they are far from achieving a form to qualify for the playoffs.

Boston’s 27 losses put the spotlight on its 181 runs scored this season. They are only above the Giants in MLB. They have been suffering from offensive inconsistency for some time.

ADVERTISEMENT

Caleb Durbin has a .168 batting average from 143 at-bats. Jarren Duran is slightly better with .195 while recording 24 RBI. Trevor Story was struck out 57 times in 41 games. Catcher Carlos Narváez managed just three RBIs from 95 at-bats.

ADVERTISEMENT

Even Roman Anthony admitted his slump just before the injury. And the fact that he was sidelined before he could fix it made it worse for both him and his team. But he isn’t the lone concern for Boston at this point.

Boston’s postseason-worthy pitching is let down by an array of injuries

The Red Sox have the second-worst figure in runs scored this season. Yet they have a run differential of only -11 as they are 17th in MLB. That was made possible by the pitchers who managed a 3.68 ERA. They are second with six complete shutout games.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a different scenario, the Red Sox rotation would have helped them reach the playoffs. But they have 11 players on the injured list. Starter Garrett Crochet was sidelined in April with a shoulder inflammation, and he is still recovering. Boston has 4 more SPs on a 60-day IL.

ADVERTISEMENT

They have also placed Trevor Story on a 10-day IL on May 16 with a sports hernia. Meanwhile, infielders Triston Casas and Romy Gonzalez have been out for a long time as well.

Overall, it’s a miracle that the team is still surviving. And not just surviving, there has been some proof of improvements as well. In fact, stars like Duran are actively adding a spark to the clubhouse. He has been spectacular as a position player, and he is contributing with his bat as well. And the way he is ready to sacrifice himself for his team, his pitchers, shows that the Red Sox are on the right path.

However, unless the front office successfully trades for a bat to save this struggling offense, Boston’s chances of grabbing an AL Wild Card spot will slip away completely.