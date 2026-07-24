Red Sox Prospect Gets Ejected After Slapping Catcher During Post-Home-Run Argument

Baseball fans in Greenville were in for a wild night on Wednesday. They witnessed a home run and a full-fledged brawl within a matter of seconds. During Greenville Drive’s victory over the Hub City Spartanburgers, a home run celebration by one of the Red Sox’s top prospects sparked a benches-clearing brawl as players from both teams clashed on the field. The 19-year-old Red Sox prospect was eventually ejected from the game.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Red Sox #3 prospect Justin Gonzales got ejected for slapping the catcher after his home run,” Jomboy Media captioned their X post.

ADVERTISEMENT

Against Hub City, Gonzales drove in the winning runs with a massive three-run blast. He came to bat with Greenville already leading and extended it to 13-6. After launching his 13 homer of the season, Gonzales took his time around the bases while admiring his shot. As he crossed home plate, catcher Cal Stark threw some words in Gonzales’ way, which clearly did not sit well with the young outfielder.

Teammates rushed in to hold him back, but keeping the 6-foot-5, 210-pound Gonzales in check was easier said than done. Even the umpires were reduced to mere spectators as Gonzales broke free and slapped Stark’s mask, which absorbed most of the impact of the slap.

ADVERTISEMENT

As the incident unfolded, both teams flooded the field, and the heat of the moment was hard to miss. Meanwhile, Gonzales’ Greenville teammates struggled to get him away from the field and inside the dugout.

While the umpire immediately ejected Gonzales following the incident, the minor league has yet to announce a punishment. The league could issue a suspension for his conduct during the game. The Red Sox could also take steps to discipline their prospect to prevent a repetition of similar situations.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Red Sox signed Justin Gonzales to a minor league contract as an international free agent from the Dominican Republic in January 2024. In the last two years, he has smoothly climbed the levels after beginning as a rookie in their farm system. He was then promoted from Low-A Salem to High-A Greenville in August last year. MLB.com named him the Red Sox’s number 3 prospect because he has been fiery at the plate.

“That’s something that I like to do,” Gonzales told MLB.com in late April. “I try to hit the ball hard, and also that’s something that I’ve been working on, trying to be more consistent hitting the ball hard.”

ADVERTISEMENT

In 73 games, Gonzales is slashing .263/.379/.443 while driving in 40 RBIs with an .822 OPS this season. With the talent Gonzales has already shown, an MLB call-up appears to be only a matter of time. But before that happens, he may need to keep his temper in check.