Red Sox Hit With Major Snub as Roman Anthony Faces Doubts Over Filling Alex Bregman’s Void, per Insider

In a recent Hot Takes discussion, analysts flagged the Red Sox as having the biggest question marks this season. Out of the three AL East playoff qualifiers last season, Boston might be the one to miss it this time. Their biggest concern, after the departure of Alex Bregman, is the lineup power and middle-order production. Doubts cast shadows over young star Roman Anthony’s potential to step up and fill the big shoes.

While reacting to a fan’s hot take, Jim Riley from Ball Cap Sports picked the most likely team to miss the playoffs entirely if one contender collapses.

Jim says, “I hate to say it, but if I had to pick one of [Blue Jays, Yankees and Red Sox], I guess I would go Red Sox.”

This skepticism echoes a recent survey of 36 MLB executives, managers, coaches, and scouts by The Athletic. Bregman led as the ‘most irreplaceable subtraction’, underscoring why Boston’s lineup questions feel especially significant.

Despite a mid-season quad strain limiting his plate appearances, Bregman delivered a .273/.360/.462 in 114 games. Without the veteran’s production, Boston needs a middle-order anchor with consistent power and on-base ability.

“Are they going to be able to get enough production, especially in the middle of the order? Where’s the power coming from?” host Robbie asked.

He added, “You’ve got Roman Anthony at the top of the lineup, but you’re looking for those run producers in the middle of the order.”

The analyst is skeptical that Anthony’s leadoff role offers high on-base potential but limits his ability to drive in runs from the middle. It means that he will not be able to fully replicate a Bregman-level production.

The power and production uncertainty is what fuels the Boston overlook regarding the AL East playoff chances.

The Red Sox tried to patch it up by acquiring Willson Contreras from the Cardinals this offseason. He is a “solid bat”, and his experience can prove to be a Fenway-friendly power profile.

However, the club did not go after Kyle Schwarber as they pivoted to depth over big bats. This is a miss since the Red Sox still don’t have a proven slugger.

Additionally, ZiPS 2026 projections show Boston is the only MLB team without single hitter projected for 20+ home runs.

This leaves the lineup thin on elite slugging compared to the EL East counterparts. Despite ESPN dropping the Red Sox just one point to 6th in overall MLB Power ranking Boston still faces other issues.

Even if Anthony and Contreras can amp up the middle order, there still lies a glaring question. Who steps into the everyday leadership roles, the way Bregman shaped the young core?

The Hot Takes analysts praised Boston’s reliable rotation and bullpen. The real question centers on the lineup and leadership. There is optimism for the Red Sox, yet it hinges on a huge step up from Anthony. Not just as a consistent power threat, but a guiding presence for the emerging stars as well.

The dual burden might flip the insiders’ snub and see the Red Sox to the postseason.

New prince of Fenway: Roman Anthony’s path to becoming Boston’s face

Anthony’s 8-year, $130 million extension proves that Boston has big plans for the young star. Roman shoulders massive expectations as the new cornerstone for the club in its post-Bregman era.

The 21-year-old formed a promising 1-2 punch with Bregman. And the duo even earned their spots on the US team for the forthcoming WBC.

Alex Bregman’s departure from the Red Sox isn’t just a statistical void for the team. It is also a personal loss for Roman Anthony, who had a dynamic on-field chemistry with the veteran.

Anthony has openly admitted his fondness and gratitude towards his ex-Boston teammate. Now the rookie is projected as the leadoff anchor. With dual responsibility, Roman is positioned to step into his mentor’s shoes and emerge as the new prince of Fenway.

Whether Roman Anthony will fully become the face of the Red Sox hinges on his ability to address both voids Bregman left behind. As of now, the Boston side, after Bregman’s exit, is weaker than the Yankees and Blue Jays on paper.

Considering young Anthony can honor the mentorship lessons and channel the same to the current young core of the team, the Red Sox can flip the script. All eyes will be on Fenway as Anthony takes the next steps in the 2026 season.