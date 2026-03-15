Red Sox Veteran Takes Hot Shots at Ronald Acuña Jr. Over Controversial Remarks After Japan’s WBC Exit

Most fans heading into Miami were expecting a SHO-down in the fourth quarterfinal of WBC 2026. But Venezuela broke a lot of hearts, advancing to the semis with an 8-5 victory over reigning champions, Japan. While it was a historic win, it’s Ronald Acuña Jr.’s celebratory comments that have gone viral. And he has (rightfully?) earned some flak from a Red Sox Veteran.

Trailing 5-2 in the third inning, Venezuela managed a comeback to end Japan’s 11-game WBC winning streak. Millions of fans erupted online following the decider. But the hot cake was Venezuelan outfielder Acuña Jr.’s comments entering the clubhouse after the triumph.

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“We’re good and happy. We ate sushi,” he kept repeating.

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Jeff Frye, a retired MLB second baseman, has sharply criticized it. “Here’s proof that you don’t have to be intelligent to be good at baseball!” the Red Sox legend posted on X.

It is perfectly fine to be happy after knocking out the defending champions. What didn’t sit well with Frye is the cultural dig. Sushi is a Japanese food, and tying it to the celebration might feel derogatory for many players and fans of the sport. That’s why Frye took a jab at Ronald Acuña Jr., repeating “Comimos Sushi” so many times.

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Unorthodox celebrations are fairly common in WBC. Mexico’s “sombrero” celebration following their HRs has been quite famous. Italy has been celebrating with the espresso machine since 2023. But these are nationals celebrating their own culture and not belittling someone else’s.

While some people support the “anything goes” mindset in the World Baseball Classic, there should be limits, at least Jeff Frye thinks so. Trash talk isn’t new in baseball, particularly in the case of international rivalries. Heated USA-Mexico or USA-Canada games have seen much worse. And Acuña Jr.’s comments fit at the passionate end of the spectrum.

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Japan, on the other hand, has quite the opposite vibe. There is no outrageous expression following the defeat, and the frustration was internal, only brought up when the players were asked about the loss. At the center of it was Shohei Ohtani, who remained composed as ever.

Shohei Ohtani and Japan tip their hats to Venezuela after unexpected defeat

Japan was expected to win it for the fourth time. “All I can say is that it’s frustrating,” the 4x MLB MVP said in an interview. He acknowledged that there were moments, but Japan failed to capitalize.

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Ohtani knew the stakes even before entering the field. “It’s been a fantastic experience, but anything other than a championship would have to be considered failure for us. Because that’s what everyone was working for – the manager, coaches, the staff,” he said.

Shohei Ohtani didn’t make any comments on Acuña Jr., but he remained positive about doing better in the future.

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Japan manager Hirokazu Ibata echoed the same disappointment, optimism, and respect towards the rival. “They hit the fastballs really well,” said Ibata. “They’re a strong team. It’s not that we let up. They’re just a very good team.”

He only took over from Hideki Kuriyama following the 2023 reign. Ibata led Japan to the finals of the WBSC Premier12 in 2024. That’s why he knew what the team was capable of and planned to move only forward from here. “I hope we can build it back up from here and win it again next time,” Ibata added. However, he ultimately decided to step down, taking responsibility for the defeat.

The upset showed what the WBC exactly is – Unpredictable, and so is baseball. Frye’s criticism highlights the contrast between casual comments and restraints in celebration. While the debate goes on, Ronald Acuña Jr. and team Venezuela prepare to meet Italy in the semifinal.