Red Sox’s Alex Bregman-Pete Alonso Chase Goes Murky After Confirmed $264M Dilemma

Just like last year, Red Sox fans are waiting to see if Alex Bregman ends up in Boston. If not, Pete Alonso is viewed as the next-best option. So far, the big talking point has been what alternatives Boston has if it doesn’t land either guy, and what their potential contracts might look like.

But according to recent reports, it’s not Bregman’s or Alonso’s price tags slowing down the Red Sox, but the team’s own financial limitations getting in the way. And yes, that’s surprising, especially when fans were expecting the front office to be aggressive this offseason. Hearing that the club might not spend big this winter isn’t exactly what people were hoping for.

“Red Sox will have payroll limitations this offseason,” CBS Sports host Jake Ignaszewski reported.

Reportedly, the Red Sox came in just under $245 million for luxury tax purposes in 2025. And currently, their projected luxury-tax number for 2026 is about $223 million. So if they plan to operate around the same level they did last year, they’ve only got roughly $22 million to spend this offseason.

Well, this proves that they aren’t going to suddenly jump to a $300 million payroll. And the second luxury-tax tier is $264 million this season, which means if Boston’s goal is just to stay under that line, they actually have closer to $40 million to play with.

And here’s where things get tricky…

Both Bregman and Alonso are expected to land somewhere in the $26 and $28 million AAV range. Hence, even if the Red Sox wanted to push right up against that second tax threshold, there’s no scenario where they can add both without clearing significant salary. So for Red Sox fans, maybe it’s time to stop obsessing over which star will land in Boston. Right now, the real story is the payroll situation more than the players.

The Red Sox are still making some offseason moves

While we are skeptical about whether the Red Sox could land Bregman or Alonso with their limited payroll, that doesn’t stop them from making a few moves.

The Red Sox came into the season with some pretty obvious weaknesses, especially in their starting rotation. So, they knew they needed more arms, and they didn’t waste much time addressing it by bringing in Sonny Gray. And now, according to recent reports, they may have another potential addition lined up that also makes sense both on the field and financially.

Ryan Finkelstein of Just Baseball recently predicted that Boston could land Padres pitcher Michael King on a three-year, $66 million deal. That’s about $22 million per year, which is a pretty reasonable number for a proven starter. So, why could this deal make sense?

Well, a deal like that would give the Red Sox another steady veteran presence without forcing them to completely overhaul their payroll or shift money around. It would also help take some pressure off their young arms and keep the rotation balanced while the prospects develop.

And that’s the important takeaway here. Even though Boston is still connected to the big-ticket free agents and splashy names, they’re also being smart about building depth. They’re addressing needs without sacrificing flexibility, which is just as important as landing a headline star.