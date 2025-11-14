Red Sox Set to Abandon Kyle Schwarber Reunion as $147M Star Emerges in Offseason Blockbuster Plan

Even if you argue that the Red Sox finishing 2025 ranked fourth in batting average was solid, it’s hard to ignore that Trevor Story led the team with only 25 home runs. That alone highlights how much they struggled with power all season. So it’s no surprise they’re looking for offensive help, and Kyle Schwarber’s name has been linked to Boston for a while.

Well, the fit is obvious… Schwarber was productive during his brief stint with the Sox in 2021, and he remains one of the premier power hitters in the game. Not many players can mash 56 home runs in a season, which he just did for the Phillies in 2025. But now, the latest buzz is that the Red Sox may have identified an alternative. A $147 million alternative to Schwarber!

“The Red Sox inner circle prefer Pete Alonso to Kyle Schwarber, who would have to exclusively slot at DH,” Gordo cited MLB insider Chris Cotillo.

So, it’s not just Schwarber who makes sense for Boston, but Alonso also fits the Red Sox’s plans. And there’s a clear reason why Alonso might actually be the preferred option…

Unlike Schwarber, he didn’t receive a qualifying offer. Hence, signing Alonso wouldn’t cost the Red Sox a draft pick, which is a big plus. And as Cotillo noted, Alonso, who has launched 195 HRs for the Mets over the past five seasons, is probably more appealing to Boston because he’s open to taking DH at-bats, giving Alex Cora more flexibility with the roster.

Of course, there’s a downside…

Boston’s push for a big bat goes beyond low home run totals. With a left-heavy lineup and an unsettled first base spot, Pete Alonso fits multiple needs at once. He brings elite right-handed power, doesn’t cost a draft pick, and is open to DH at-bats — giving Alex Cora more lineup flexibility than Schwarber.

Boston’s pitching targets also reveal an aggressive plan. Pursuing arms like Tarik Skubal, Freddy Peralta, and Joe Ryan shows the front office wants a true rotation-changer. Even landing just one would give the Red Sox both a premier bat and a frontline starter, setting up one of their most improved rosters in years.

Alonso is a defensive liability. In 2025, he ranked last among qualified first basemen in defensive runs saved (-9), made 10 errors, and posted poor range and arm-strength numbers. But if he’s used strictly as a DH, those concerns essentially vanish.

Just like with Schwarber. And he becomes a very reasonable fit for the Red Sox.

The Red Sox are putting effort into their pitching side, also

While the Red Sox clearly need more firepower in their lineup, their pitching staff also needs a serious boost. And if MLB insider Jim Bowden’s latest predictions actually come to reality, Boston could be in for a transformative offseason.

“Their first area of focus is likely to be exploring a trade for a starter, such as the Tigers’ Tarik Skubal, the Brewers’ Freddy Peralta, the Twins’ Joe Ryan, the Nationals’ MacKenzie Gore or the Cardinals’ Sonny Gray,” Bowden said.

Now, bringing in someone like Skubal would be a franchise-altering move. Why? Because he’s one of the game’s elite left-handers, adding him to the rotation would instantly elevate the staff. But there’s a twist: his long-term future is uncertain beyond 2026. In comparison, when the Red Sox acquired Garrett Crochet, they at least knew he was under control for more than just one season… That gives a team a bit more security.

Still, the overall picture for the Red Sox looks promising. Between the names being floated on the offensive side and the caliber of pitchers linked to them, it’s clear the front office is aiming big. And if even a couple of these rumors materialize, the Red Sox could enter next season with a dramatically upgraded roster.