Red Sox Take Action Against Rowdy Fans as Jarren Duran Engages in Animated Scenes During Yankees Game

Like any other major baseball series, the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees took the field at Fenway Park on Saturday afternoon, and, like the previous two games in the series, the Red Sox came out on top, defeating the Yankees 4–1. As a result, Boston’s winning streak now stands at three games, and the home crowd made sure to celebrate. However, it was in the eighth inning that the real fireworks arrived, as Jarren Duran was seen in an animated interaction with a fan.

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A fan heckled Jarren Duran once again in his career on Saturday. The incident occurred in the eighth inning after the end of Duran’s at-bat. The situation escalated enough that the Red Sox asked security to remove the fan from Fenway Park’s premises. The Red Sox interim manager, Chad Tracy, addressed the incident briefly after the game.

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“There’s some people that were chirping and had been chirping for a few innings,” Tracy said, per Chris Cotillo of MassLive. “Started chirping toward Jarren again. We grabbed him and got him down (into the dugout) and told them (security), ‘Can you get them out?’ That was all.”

However, Tracy declined to elaborate on what exactly the fan was saying. But from the Red Sox’s actions, it can be assumed that it was disturbing enough.

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Duran went hitless on Saturday in his 4 at-bats. After getting grounded out in the eighth, Duran had a back-and-forth with a fan while walking toward the home dugout. As the verbal altercation escalated, Tracy and his Red Sox teammate, Willson Contreras, pulled Duran from the dugout stairs and into the clubhouse. Following the incident, security removed the fan.

The left fielder is having a rough season with the Red Sox this year. However, Boston kept him as the starting left fielder even through his slump. After a 12-game hitting streak in May, he struggled at the plate again in June. Duran is hitting .198 with a .615 OPS and 12 home runs this season.

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After recording hits against the Yankees in the last two games, Duran was ineffective at the plate on Saturday. After he struck out in the third inning, Duran broke his bat by bashing it against the on-deck circle. But the night had more in store for him.

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After the game, Duran reportedly spoke with the reporters for less than a minute. Within those 30 seconds, he was asked about the eighth-inning incident. However, the 29-year-old did not provide any added insight.

“Not happened,” he kept saying repeatedly, per Cotillo on X.

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Fans have poked Duran multiple times in his career, and it was not limited to Fenway Park. At Progressive Field in 2025, while playing against the Cleveland Guardians, a fan crossed the line and made inappropriate comments about Duran’s mental health battle. The coaches had to intervene and hold back Duran at that time. Then, in 2024, Duran received a two-game suspension after using foul language during a heated exchange with a fan at Fenway Park.

Despite the unpleasant incident, it was a good night for the struggling Boston Red Sox. As they get ready to record a series sweep against the Yankees, starter Jake Bennett helped his team make franchise history.

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Jake Bennett’s strong start makes franchise history

As the Red Sox recorded their third straight win, improving to 35-46, rookie starter Jake Bennett delivered another quality start. Pitching for 6.1 innings, he allowed only 1 earned run on 3 hits and 2 walks while recording his second win of the season. He now holds a 3.27 ERA over six starts and a 2-3 record.

According to ESPN Insights, Bennett’s start marked the tenth quality start in a row by a Red Sox pitcher. It is their longest streak since 1988 and the second-longest in franchise history. Despite their poor results this season, the Red Sox have one of the best pitching records in terms of ERA. Their collective 3.73 ERA ranks sixth in the league.

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Bennett made his debut with the Red Sox in May this year when Garrett Crochet landed on the IL. He started against the Houston Astros, recording his first win of the season. But he was sent down after two starts.

The Red Sox recalled him from Triple-A Worcester on June 10 before their series against the Tampa Bay Rays. This time, he took Brayan Bello’s spot in the rotation. However, it was a tough game for him, as he gave up four earned runs in five innings.

The Red Sox will have a chance to extend their winning streak to four on Sunday as they stand on the verge of sweeping the Yankees.