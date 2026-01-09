Red Sox to Make Massive Venezuelan Signings After Winter Baseball League Comes to Unexpected Halt

With the U.S. military intervention in Venezuela, the country’s baseball scene took a major blow. Reportedly, the Liga Venezolana de Béisbol Profesional was forced to postpone its playoffs. The season is now expected to resume after a long delay. And for the unversed, the Venezuelan Winter League is a crucial stage where local players show what they’ve got and try to earn an MLB call-up. All of that momentum suddenly came to a standstill.
However, against that backdrop, the Red Sox president Craig Breslow is expected to step in with moves that could make things a little easier for Venezuelan players. Coincidence or not, the timing is hard to ignore as the update comes just as Venezuelan baseball is struggling to catch its breath.
“The Red Sox expect to sign 9 Venezuelans when the international signing period begins in a week and will make a good investment in the country,” Red Sox insider Marcos Grunfeld shared via X.
Los Medias Rojas esperan firmar a 9 venezolanos cuando arranque la fecha de las firmas internacionales en una semana y harán una buena inversión en el paíshttps://t.co/hwb6Qzjrca
— Marcos Grunfeld 🇮🇱 (@TheBeatwriter) January 8, 2026
That definitely feels like a breath of fresh air for Venezuelan baseball. Still, it’s worth pointing out that this isn’t the first time the Red Sox or MLB as a whole have shown a strong interest in Venezuelan talent. Reportedly, in 2025, international players made up 27.8% of Opening Day rosters across the league. The Dominican Republic topped the list with 100 players, while Venezuela followed closely with 63!
Now, adding to that trend, the Red Sox are set to invest just over $1 million in Venezuelan talent. This comes as the international signing period opens next week. That investment will bring nine Venezuelan players into the organization. The group includes three infielders, Wilneyker Bruce, Enderson González, and Urbina, a catcher, Edgardo Gutiérrez, an outfielder, Freyerson Vásquez, and four pitchers.
Moreover, several of them are also expected to attend Fenway Fest this weekend!
And not to forget that the Red Sox recently signed Venezuelan star Willson Contreras after plenty of debate. This further highlights the long-standing connection between the team and Venezuelan players. So while the timing may seem striking given the current geopolitical situation, the Red Sox’s relationship with Venezuelan baseball isn’t new. It just happens to be unfolding during a complicated moment.
The Red Sox’s domestic signing is also at full force
While the Red Sox’s Venezuelan signings have been grabbing most of the headlines, their overall offseason activity is starting to pick up after a pretty quiet December. Most notably, Boston sidestepped the arbitration deadline with Kutter Crawford by locking the right-hander into a new one-year deal!
If you remember, Crawford had something of a breakout in 2024. He led the team in both starts (33) and innings pitched (183 2/3). Yes, there were some bumps along the way. He allowed an MLB-high 34 home runs and finished with a 4.36 ERA. But all in all, it’s another solid piece of business for the Red Sox.
Moreover, Boston is reportedly going big-game hunting, with Alex Bregman very much on their radar. Reports suggest the team has already put an aggressive offer on the table.
So, if that’s any indication, the next few days could mark a real resurgence in the Red Sox’s offseason. A blend of promising young additions with potential blockbuster signings.
