Red Sox to Sacrifice Gold Glover for $116.5M Star as Alex Bregman Talks Grow Unstable, Per Insider

The Boston Red Sox, after the 2025 season, proved that they are starting to regain momentum to make deep postseason runs. And with the rumors that are surrounding the team, that plan is coming into action. And one of the most important things they are trying to do is resign Alex Bregman, but that might not be required.

Because the Red Sox could save money, get Ketel Marte, and solve their infield problems. But it all comes down to Wilyer Abreu.

“He’s going to have very good trade value,” said Robbie Hyde on his YouTube Channel. “To keep bringing up the Red Sox, but I see a fit here as well… if Alex Bregman doesn’t come back. You can put Marcelo Meyer at third base, and Ketel Marte can play second base.”

Alex Bregman opted out after an All-Star season with Boston in 2025. His decision came without a qualifying offer attached after last winter in Boston. The Red Sox still hold interest, although long-term demands could complicate talks. Reports suggest Detroit could bid after pursuing him during last winter as well.

Imago MLB, Baseball Herren, USA Arizona Diamondbacks at Colorado Rockies Aug 15, 2025 Denver, Colorado, USA Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte 4 during the sixth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Denver Coors Field Colorado USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xRonxChenoyx 20250815_tbs_ac4_141

Amid all this, the Red Sox have a trade piece in Wilyer Abreu that they could use to strengthen their team.

Wilyer Abreu has been appearing in recent trade talks involving the Red Sox lately. And if the Red Sox don’t get Bregman, they could use Abreu as a trade piece to get Ketel Marte. Marte posted 28 homers with an .893 OPS and 145 wRC+ last year. Reports linked him to trade talks as Arizona seeks pitching depth soon again.

A deal using Abreu and pitching could move Marcelo Mayer to third base, and Ketel Marte fits at second base.

Boston sits in a strange waiting room where Alex Bregman controls the clock again. Wilyer Abreu and Ketel Marte quietly hover as plan B becomes louder every passing week. If this winter ends with Mayer at third and Marte at second, no one in Boston will pretend it was subtle.

The Red Sox can’t delay choosing between Wilyer Abreu and Jarren Duran

The Boston Red Sox are juggling an outfield that’s starting to feel like a reality show: too many personalities, not enough space. Somewhere between flashy speed and dependable power, Wilyer Abreu and Jarren Duran are waiting for their cue, but the spotlight can only hit one. Spring Training won’t wait, and neither should Boston.

The Boston Red Sox face a critical decision between Wilyer Abreu and Jarren Duran. Duran offers elite speed, stealing 30 bases in 2025 and creating constant pressure. His defense remains inconsistent, with a costly error against the Yankees highlighting potential risks.

Trading Duran could yield high upside, starting pitching, addressing Boston’s rotation needs, and roster balance.

Wilyer Abreu provides reliable power, hitting 28 home runs over 480 at-bats in 2025 with consistent contact. His left-handed bat projects well into a middle-order role for multiple seasons. Moving Abreu would weaken the lineup’s stability, but his value could attract premium pitching in return.

Considering both options, Boston appears positioned to retain Abreu while leveraging Duran’s current trade value effectively.

The Red Sox cannot afford indecision while Abreu waits quietly and Duran’s value slowly shifts. Trading Duran smartly could solve pitching gaps, leaving fans both relieved and slightly heartbroken. Abreu’s steady power ensures Boston keeps one reliable bat while avoiding an outfield circus next season.