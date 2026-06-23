Red Sox Told to Avoid Mistake Against $87.5M Star as Trade Rumors Intesify Ahead of Deadline

Ken Rosenthal is questioning Boston’s logic: why trade Willson Contreras, the one guy giving them power? The Boston Red Sox are sitting in last place in the American League East. Because they are losing so much, the front office is getting ready to sell off players before the trade deadline. But rumors about trading their star first baseman have sparked a heated debate. Contreras is carrying the team right now. He is batting .282 with an excellent .903 OPS and 16 home runs.

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He is playing on a 5-year, $87.5 million contract, which makes him a highly valuable asset. The Red Sox have a painful history of trading away their most productive veterans. Fans still remember the team trading star Mookie Betts in 2020 and catcher Christian Vázquez in 2022. Now, Rosenthal is warning Boston not to make the same mistake again.

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“Here’s my question. Why would the Red Sox want to trade Willson Contreras? He’s the one guy in the lineup who, from the right side, gives them power,” said Rosenthal on the recent Foul Territory podcast.

Willson Contreras has become one of the few bright spots in a difficult season for the Boston Red Sox. That is why Ken Rosenthal was surprised when trade rumors involving the 34-year-old veteran first baseman started to surface. Contreras has taken over at first base while Triston Casas deals with injuries, and he leads the team in almost every hitting category.

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Rosenthal questioned why the Red Sox would even think about moving one of their most productive players.

The veteran insider pointed out that Willson Contreras remains under contract beyond this season. Boston controls him through 2027 and also holds a club option for 2028. That makes him far more valuable than a typical trade candidate.

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For a team searching for reliable hitters, those years of control matter. Rosenthal’s argument becomes even stronger when looking at Contreras’ production this season. He has delivered some of Boston’s biggest offensive performances while the club has struggled for consistency.

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Earlier this month, he hit two home runs against Texas and continued a stretch in which he batted close to .400 in June. The move away from catching has also helped preserve his bat and keep him healthier. At 34, Contreras is producing at a level few expected entering the season.

Trading him would also create a problem that Boston may not be able to solve quickly.

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The organization spent years trying to find answers at multiple positions after established players departed. First base looked uncertain before Contreras arrived, and Casas’ injuries have only highlighted that reality. While contenders would likely offer strong packages for his services, replacing his production would be extremely difficult.

That is why Rosenthal believes moving Willson Contreras would make little sense unless Boston’s season completely falls apart.

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If the Red Sox want to trade, Cleveland is a good landing spot

Trade rumors around Willson Contreras continue as the deadline approaches. The Cleveland Guardians are starting to look like a strong landing spot, given the lineup’s urgent need for power.

The proposed trade sends Willson Contreras to Cleveland for Braylon Doughty and Welbyn Francisca in return. Boston receives Braylon Doughty, a right-hand pitcher, and Welbyn Francisca, a shortstop, who are considered to be some of the top prospects in the pipeline.

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Doughty brings high-ceiling pitching potential with an elite breaking ball that has been predicted to be one of the best in the league. The problem is that Doughty’s injury slowed his development in 2025, but he seems to have returned with some decent numbers. Although he has an ERA of 3.35, he has given away just four homers in 53.2 innings.

Francisca adds a switch-hitting batter in the offense and an infield glove in defense, and with both being prospects, the Red Sox have a lot of upside. In the nine games he has played for the Guardians in 2026, he has hit just 1 homer. But when you look at his stats in the minors, things look better. He has hit three homers with 12 RBIs in 13 games. This makes his power something the Red Sox could use right now.

With this move, Boston will move Contreras and convert peak value into something that will help the team with the prospect depth for the future. With the team sitting last in the AL East, they can focus on a long-term rebuild, especially with the team being six games behind a wild-card spot.

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This trade would also free Boston from paying the rest of Contreras’ massive contract. Cleveland would have to pay his guaranteed $17 million salary for 2027. Then they can later look at the 2028 option based on how the season goes.

The Guardians’ lineup will improve the power balance and help the postseason chase for the AL Central. This is one of the best deals that can happen for both the team, and that is why we shouldn’t be surprised if we see Contreras in a different uniform after the trade deadline.