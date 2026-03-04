Red Sox Veteran Ignites Ugly Feud With 21YO Tigers Phenom After Being Accused Of Cheap Tactics

Even though the Tigers made headlines last month with blockbuster deals for Framber Valdez and Justin Verlander, much of the recent buzz around Detroit has shifted to 21-year-old prospect Max Clark.

Clark, widely viewed as a top-10 prospect in baseball, drew attention during a February 24 spring game against the Braves, though not for the reasons fans expected. He stepped onto the field wearing diamond chains, full-sleeve tattoos on both arms, and a heavy layer of eye black, but his performance did not quite match the flashy look.

Braves broadcaster C.J. Nitkowski took a shot at him on air, saying a player styled like that would not have been allowed in camp back in their MLB days. Clark did not seem to appreciate the criticism, and the situation eventually pulled Red Sox veteran Jeff Frye into the discussion.

“I’ve been trying to help mentor maxxclarkk13 ever since he ripped open his jersey playing for Team USA. Apparently, he thinks I do it for clicks, which is disappointing. Oh well, hopefully someone can help him,” Frye shared via X.

The situation escalated largely because of Clark’s response to the criticism.

With his Jazz Chisholm–like flair, Clark picked a difficult day to struggle. In the first inning alone, he dropped two fly balls in left field. One was a shallow pop-up that landed in front of him in left-center, while the other was a deep drive that came down near him at the warning track. Later in the game, he slipped near the foul line, appeared to lose track of the count, and even fell over on a swing-and-miss. It was simply one of those games where nothing seemed to go right.

When the criticism followed, Clark did not take a reflective approach. Instead, he brushed it aside, suggesting that some veterans were criticizing him just to generate attention on social media.

“I don’t care what they have to say, to be completely honest with you. People don’t know me. There are a lot of people out there who will do anything for some monetary clicks.”

That comment did not sit well with Jeff Frye, who said it was disappointing that Clark viewed the situation that way. Frye even posted a screenshot showing that he had texted Clark back in 2018, encouraging him to aim high in his career.

While Clark believes he is being unfairly targeted, Frye appears to see the situation as an opportunity for guidance. In his view, Clark could benefit from veteran mentorship, both by dialing back the flash and sharpening his performance on the field. The question now is whether the 21-year-old is willing to accept that advice.

From Clark’s perspective, however, he is already surrounded by experience.

“I get to wake up every day and play a child’s game for money, surrounded by three probable Hall of Famers, six All-Stars, 15 Gold Gloves, and a manager who’s won the World Series, who also played.”

In Clark’s mind, the veteran presence is already in place. The next step is whether he chooses to lean into that experience as he continues his development.

Max Clark is the latest name going against the traditional MLB stance

There has been a growing debate about whether baseball should loosen up, especially when it comes to player flair. For years, the sport discouraged showmanship, but that mindset has clearly begun to shift.

Just look at Jazz Chisholm Jr. Last season, he drew plenty of attention for his colorful cleats and flashy jewelry. And he is far from the first player to bring personality to the field. Now, Max Clark appears to be the latest name added to that conversation.

To be fair, Clark has backed up some of that attention with his performance in the minors. Over his first 68 games of the 2025 season at High-A West Michigan, he hit .285 with an .857 OPS. He drew 65 walks, hit seven home runs, drove in 47 runs, and added 12 doubles and two triples. Still, Major League Baseball is a completely different stage.

If Clark continues to develop and produce at the highest level, the flair could eventually become part of his appeal. For now, though, the bigger priority is refining his game. The style can take care of itself once the performance consistently follows.