Red Sox Veteran Issues Bold Warning After Willson Contreras Creates ‘Drama’ Following HBP

Another game against the Brewers, another hit-by-pitch for Willson Contreras. Most people have lost count of how many HBP the player has suffered from a single source. But this time, the drama that followed has a Red Sox legend calling him out.

“Some players just love to create drama!” the Red Sox legend hit back after Contreras’ latest antics in the April 6 game.

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Willson Contreras experienced the 24th HBP against the Brewers in the first game between the teams. He was visibly annoyed and started shouting at Brandon Woodruff, who had hit him with the ball for the sixth time. Contreras later had a legal but somewhat questionable collision with David Hamilton in the same inning.

It didn’t end there as he fired up against the Brewers during the postgame. “So next time they hit me again, I’m going to take one of them out,” Contreras said. These instances have had another Red Sox veteran taking a dig at him.

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“Willson Contreras always seems to be stirring up something, doesn’t he?” Jeff Frye said in a recent X post.

The veteran even added a clip from 2025 to prove his point. Contreras was facing the Brewers on June 14 last year, wearing the Cardinals jersey. After he recorded the out for Caleb Durbin at first base, it looked like he intentionally moved his back foot towards the baseline. Durbin couldn’t decelerate fast enough and collided with Willson.

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The Brewers hitter didn’t engage, but Contreras was seen uttering “come on” multiple times while facing the Milwaukee dugout.

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This is exactly the kind of attitude Frye doesn’t like. He strictly warns that excessive show of emotion or intentionally causing a scene doesn’t create a good impression.

“It’s just who they are and often times it has a negative impact on team chemistry!” he said.

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The Red Sox don’t have a historic rivalry with the Brewers, but it seems like Contreras has. Willson has had an issue with Milwaukee even before arriving in Boston. The Brewers hit him four times last season alone while he was playing for the Cardinals.

However, Frye is criticizing him for brewing unnecessary drama. But that’s not the only part the Sox veteran is highlighting. He is also not a fan of how it can affect the chemistry in the clubhouse.

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Contreras’ latest antics draw criticism from Frye amid debate over modern MLB behavior

Jeff Frye has always been vocal about protecting the integrity of the game. He has blasted several modern players for being disrespectful to other individuals or teams. His reaction to Ronald Acuña Jr.’s “we ate sushi” remark after defeating Japan in the WBC is a prime example.

But Frye has focused on a different point while calling out Willson Contreras. While criticizing his drama, the former Red Sox has also implied that he should let his team take care of it.

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Frye posted another tweet earlier the same day about batters facing a lot of HBP this season. He mentioned how he handled a similar situation when his teammate, John Valentin, got a broken wrist from an HBP.

He walked up to John Wasdin and asked him to deliver the same medicine to an opponent’s batter. The pitcher successfully delivered an HBP, and that was the end of the story. Frye is a bit irritated that the batters today are not being avenged by their pitchers.

Notably, after Contreras was hit for the 24th time in his career, not a single Red Sox player stepped in for support. That’s why it remained Contreras vs Brewers instead of Red Sox vs Brewers. Even if the player is wrong, not being backed up by his own team certainly creates a negative impact on the roster.

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Jeff Frye has never been a fan of excessive theatrics or personal flare-ups. He has criticized Willson Contreras for the right reasons. But he has also pointed out a glaring concern in MLB today, which, according to him, is way deeper than any individual drama.