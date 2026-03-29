Red Sox Veteran Reveals Being Helpless After $140M Star Pays Price For Frustrating Umpiring Trend

Red Sox’s $140 million shortstop Trevor Story is the latest victim of MLB’s controversial umpiring. In the second game against the Reds, he was called out on strikes despite a check swing. This led to the ejection of the Red Sox manager, Alex Cora. However, the social media erupted as the home plate umpire, CB Bucknor, didn’t check with the first base umpire before making the call. Fans are left unamused, but former Red Sox infielder Jeff Frye offered a brutal reality check.

“That’s happened a million times before, buddy. It used to piss me off, too, when the home plate umpire didn’t check with the 1st base umpire. But it happens, and it’s going to keep happening, and there’s really nothing anyone can do about it,” Frye shared via X.

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It was in the eighth inning when Story was at the batter’s box with two outs and two runners on base. Reds’ Emilio Pagan threw a splitter that went too low to hit the strike zone. Although Story started to swing, he held off at the last moment. So, it looked like he missed the pitch, but it was a clear check swing. However, for Bucknor, a decision was made in quick time.

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He called it a strike, effectively ending the Red Sox’s inning. Expectedly, Story had a few words with Bucknor before Cora entered the field to lead the fight. Nothing changed, though, as Cora got ejected and the Red Sox’s eighth inning came to a close. But the question remains about why Bucknor didn’t consult with the first base umpire before making the decision.

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Well, as per Frye, this isn’t the first time a home plate umpire has failed to consult the first base umpire on a check swing. Remember last year when the Cubs’ Seiya Suzuki faced the same issue. Home plate umpire Adrian Johnson called a strike on Suzuki for a check swing despite the first base umpire, Walcott, already signaling “no swing” from the field.

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So, it was more embarrassing compared to what Story faced against the Reds.

What’s worse is that an appeal against a check swing is not allowed under ABS. Because a different “Hawk-Eye” technology is required for that. So, as Frye said, the same issue happened before, and it will happen again in the future, till the time a new technology like ABS arrives.

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ABS is solving the tip of the iceberg regarding MLB umpiring

A good time was spent debating the good and bad impacts of ABS in the game. However, as ABS was implemented in the 2026 spring games, the results are largely positive.

During 2026 MLB Spring Training, ABS saw a 53% success rate across more than 1,800 challenges. Also, roughly 950–970 calls were overturned. Moreover, defensive teams had higher success (60%) compared to hitters (45%) in overturning calls during these test games, averaging over four successful reversals per game.

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This only proves the existing umpiring gaps in MLB and how ABS is effective in mitigating that. Even in the Red Sox-Reds game, ABS overturned two consecutive umpire calls in the sixth inning. So, the system is largely resolving the impact of previous incorrect calls in a game. But what about the check swing?

MLB is reportedly testing a Check Swing Challenge system in the 2026 minor leagues. The technology uses Hawk-Eye tracking to determine if a batter broke their wrist. A check swing is now officially defined as a strike if the bat’s head moves more than 45 degrees toward the field of play. This is often interpreted as matching the opposite baseline.

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So, what ABS is currently doing is just the tip of the iceberg. And once check swing is also included in the challenge system, the age-old allegations about the MLB umpiring will largely be resolved. However, till then, what Frye said is the reality.