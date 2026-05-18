Red Sox Veteran Trolls Anthony Volpe-Max Scheumann After Costly Blunder Contributes in Yankees’ Defeat

Anthony Volpe is back, and so is his fielding gaffe. Apart from his batting struggle last year, Volpe’s league-leading 19 errors were one of the reasons behind the Yankees’ disastrous 2025. He was optioned as Jose Caballero was putting up some great figures at shortstop. However, Caballero’s injury turned the Yankees towards Volpe again, and yet again, another gaffe, and the Subway Series went to the Mets.

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Former Red Sox veteran is left disappointed with Volpe.

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“When you don’t practice situations like this, things like this can happen. Volpe instinctively reacted, and obviously, he prevented Schuemann from making the play,” Jeff Frye called out Volpe via X.

The Subway Series decider on Sunday went to the 10th inning with the score tied 6-6. The Yankees couldn’t do anything at the top credit to Austin Wells’ double play. At the bottom, Carson Benge was at the plate with one out. The Yankees moved Max Schuemann to the infield. The objective was to put five infielders to stop singles or doubles of the Mets.

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Benge hit a slow grounder towards second base off Hill. Schuemann was already positioned there, but Volpe came down running from shortstop and crashed into him. Schuemann fell, and Volpe faltered in throwing to the plate. Marcus Semien covered the home, and all batters were safe. The run scored and the game ended.

We are not sure what would have happened if Schuemann had thrown the ball, but the blame is surely on Anthony Volpe.

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However, the gaffe also proved how the Yankees are lagging in fielding. Frye also wondered if the Yankees are not practicing these plays. “We were both just treating it like do or die,” Volpe said after the game. The play was absolutely for Schuemann and never was for Volpe.

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A few weeks ago, Yankees broadcaster Michael Kay sounded realistic about Volpe. “If the team starts losing when he’s inserted back at shortstop, it’s going to be his fault whether it’s his fault or not,” Kay said. Kay proved right, and now the blame is on Anthony Volpe for gifting away the Subway Series to the Mets.

Not everything went south, though, for Volpe. The 25-year-old went 2-for-3 on Sunday. He scored a double, a run, and 3 RBIs along with a pair of walks. Since his debut game against the Orioles last week and till the Subway Series, Volpe earned seven walks. Currently, he is averaging .438 walks per at-bat compared to his career .076.

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So, Volpe is offering little value at the plate, but his defense is doing worse than ever. Once Caballero gets back after his 10-day IL, chances are likely that Volpe will return to the Minors, or at worst, he might even get traded.

The Yankees might offload Anthony Volpe

The Yankees front office was confident in Volpe last year. “I view Anthony as our shortstop,” Boone said last September, despite Volpe’s struggles. However, Caballero’s .259 batting and Volpe’s long absence due to injury changed the course. Things get worse with the Yankees’ bullpen failing to make any impact and Camilo Doval struggling with his command.

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So, rumors are rife that the Yankees will buy bullpen names in exchange for Volpe.

The Rays’ left-handed reliever Garrett Cleavinger tops the list in the Yankees’ buying bucket. Over 199 total appearances in his seven-year MLB career, he holds a 3.21 ERA with 231 strikeouts. Not a bad choice besides Doval and Bednar. Moreover, there are names like Steven Okert, Matt Strahm, and JoJo Romero who are rumored to be with the Yankees.

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New names in the bullpen are coming, but whether they are in exchange for Anthony Volpe is yet to be seen. Caballero will be the Yankees’ starting shortstop, and Schuemann will stay as backup. Schuemann recorded a .964 fielding % as shortstop, which further makes Volpe less valuable for the Yankees.