Red Sox Warned Against Risky Marcelo Mayer Gamble Amid Willson Contreras Position Dilemma

Since Alex Bregman left town, it feels like the Red Sox have been playing whack-a-mole with their infield. Sure, bringing in Willson Contreras helped patch things up at first base, but second and third are still pretty glaring question marks! So, unless a late trade or surprise signing comes out of nowhere, Boston may have to get a little creative with how they line things up this season.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Right now, they’ve got four outfielders competing for three spots, while the infield, especially second and third, remains thin. And according to MLB insider Jim Dalfino, the front office could be eyeing a risky move. Sliding Marcelo Mayer into an infield role might be a bigger gamble than it looks on paper.

“I disagree on platooning Mayer. If he is part of your future or the future includes trading him, he needs to play every day. I’m on record saying I don’t want to give him the keys to 3rd because I don’t trust him being healthy for 150 games,” Dalfino shared via X.

ADVERTISEMENT

Well, on paper, the Red Sox do have some flexibility. Ceddanne Rafaela has already logged MLB time at second, third, and shortstop, and Jarren Duran was a second baseman back in his college days.

But here’s the catch: Rafaela is elite in center field, and moving him back into the infield would seriously weaken Boston’s outfield defense. As for Duran, he hasn’t touched the dirt regularly since his first minor league season in 2018, so that’s far from a clean solution.

ADVERTISEMENT

So, all of that pretty much suggests the conversation back to Marcelo Mayer, likely at third base. And that’s where the real challenge kicks in. Mayer’s talent isn’t the issue, but his health.

Heading into 2026, durability remains the biggest question mark, since he’s never played more than 91 games in any pro season. Last year’s wrist injury cut his time short again, only adding to those concerns.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

That’s why Dalfino is raising an eyebrow at the idea of locking Mayer into the hot corner right away. Is it really wise to lean on an injury-prone player who’s still finding consistency at the plate?

The numbers do offer some reassurance. During his 2025 rookie season, Mayer held his own defensively at third, finishing with +2 Outs Above Average and just one error in 68 chances. Still, Dalfino believes the safer move would be to let Mayer start in the minors, get healthy, and build momentum.

The problem? Boston doesn’t exactly have that luxury. With Contreras already being pushed into a new role at first base and no obvious trade or free-agent fix on the horizon, third base remains wide open. Now, like it or not, the Red Sox may end up having little choice but to bet on Mayer.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Red Sox need external help in plugging their infield gap

So, whether it’s via a trade or a free-agent signing, the Red Sox clearly need to address their infield sooner rather than later. According to MLB insider Jen McCaffrey, Boston has been “active” in trade discussions for an infielder, which honestly comes as no shock. Reportedly, over the past few weeks, the team has been connected to just about everyone from Ketel Marte and Nico Hoerner to Isaac Paredes and even C.J. Abrams.

Well, nothing in reality as of now!

ADVERTISEMENT

Sure, there are internal options like Romy González and David Hamilton, but let’s be real, that’s not exactly inspiring confidence, especially for a team with playoff ambitions. It’s a tough look as a Red Sox fan: too many outfielders, not enough spots, and a glaring need on the infield that still hasn’t been solved.

Remember Vaughn Grissom? Now, even the best of the Red Sox fans might be missing him at this moment. Surely, he might’ve been a pretty interesting piece heading into 2026. Instead, the team finds itself right back where it started, staring at a wide-open hole at second base with no clear solution in sight.