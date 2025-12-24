Red Sox Warned Of Major Rival Threat As Craig Breslow Hesitates On Crucial Alex Bregman Deal

Does being the best fit really mean a player is attractive enough for a team? Well, at least in MLB, that doesn’t always seem to be the case, as the Red Sox situation with Alex Bregman is a perfect example.

Notably, Boston’s lineup has leaned heavily left-handed. So Bregman’s right-handed bat would bring much-needed balance in the middle of the order. On top of that, in 2025, he produced when healthy and appeared comfortable in the environment. This includes his well-documented success hitting at Fenway Park. But Craig Breslow still hasn’t pulled the trigger.

So, according to MLB insider Robbie Hyde, that hesitation may be opening the door for other teams to jump ahead in the race, with one club in particular emerging as a legitimate threat to swoop in and land Bregman before the Red Sox do.

ADVERTISEMENT

“There have been reports this off-season that they aren’t too keen on giving out contracts to guys that are, you know, in their 30s… I do expect them to make a push, but let’s say he ends up going to the Diamondbacks. He has a home out there and has family nearby in New Mexico. He has a baseball program out there as well. There’s a lot of convenience there for him… So, we’ll see what happens there. But I think the Diamondbacks could definitely be a threat,”

Imago MLB, Baseball Herren, USA Pittsburgh Pirates at Boston Red Sox Aug 31, 2025 Boston, Massachusetts, USA Boston Red Sox third baseman Alex Bregman 2 rounds the bases to score on a two run home run by left fielder Jarren Duran 16 not pictured during the fifth inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Fenway Park. Boston Fenway Park Massachusetts USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xEricxCanhax 20250831_sns_qe2_00041

Sure, other teams like the Blue Jays and Dodgers are still very much in the mix for Bregman, but the Diamondbacks have suddenly entered the conversation out of nowhere. And right now, they might actually be offering him the best overall value.

For starters, Bregman already has a home in the Phoenix area. This means playing for Arizona would let him stay there year-round. His family is also based in New Mexico, just a short trip away. So the personal convenience factor is hard to ignore.

On the field, Arizona finished 80–82 in 2025, but they closed the season strong, winning 29 of their final 52 games. Moreover, the roster has enough talent to push for a wild-card spot next year realistically, and Bregman could be the piece that helps them get over the hump.

Now, that leads to the big question: Can Arizona afford Bregman’s projected contract?

The third baseman is expected to land a six-year, $171 million deal, and the Red Sox don’t seem eager to commit that kind of money to a player in his 30s. For the Diamondbacks, though, that might not be a deal-breaker. Well, look at Corbin Burnes! No one saw Arizona coming with a $210 million contract there, either.

So if they were willing to spend big on an ace, why not do the same for a proven slugger coming off a strong season, where he played 114 games and hit .273?

The Red Sox are still ahead in the race for Alex Bregman

The Red Sox aren’t ready to move on from Alex Bregman just yet. Even though talks haven’t gained much traction so far, the organization has made it clear that re-signing the star infielder remains high on its priority list. And behind the scenes, there are growing rumors around MLB that Boston’s front office is quietly lining things up for a more aggressive push to keep Bregman in town.

Well, it won’t come cheap. Any deal would require a major financial commitment, especially for a player entering his 30s.

Still, Bregman may be the type of exception the Red Sox are willing to make, given his impact on the lineup, his fit in the clubhouse, and how comfortable he’s looked in Boston. Also, if history is any guide, the Red Sox have shown they’re capable of acting late. Just last year, they stunned the league by pulling off a surprise, last-minute move to land Bregman in the first place.

Still, while the Red Sox are still very much in the hunt, it wouldn’t be shocking if Bregman ultimately ends up wearing a different jersey by the time the season begins.