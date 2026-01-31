Red Sox’s $55M Starter’s Future in Limbo as Craig Breslow Eyes Star Cubs’ 2B After Alex Bregman Exit

This offseason, the Boston Red Sox gained Ranger Suarez in a 5-year $130 million deal. Now, however, one of their starters has found his future to be uncertain with the team, and a lot of it has to do with Craig Breslow targeting Nico Hoerner of the Chicago Cubs in the wake of Alex Bregman’s departure.

Craig Breslow and the Boston Red Sox are reportedly thinking of trading pitcher Brayan Bello, according to The Athletic’s Jen McCaffrey.

“Boston’s recent addition of Ranger Suárez has created an enviable wealth of starting options for the Red Sox, including also Garrett Crochet, Sonny Gray, Brayan Bello, Kutter Crawford, Johan Oviedo, and Patrick Sandoval. In addition, Connelly Early, Payton Tolle, and Kyle Harrison are expected to begin the year in Triple A. Bello and Sandoval are among the starters who’ve surfaced in trade talks, according to a league source, while reliever Jordan Hicks has also been discussed,” McCaffrey stated.

Notably, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic has reported that the team has quietly shopped Bello.

Craig Breslow might think about trading Brayan Bello due to his groundballs and low strikeout rate. Last season, Bello recorded 124 strikeouts, lower than his 2024 season’s 153. Additionally, he threw 49.8% ground balls throughout last season, according to Fangraphs.

Since the Red Sox already have two groundball-heavy and low strikeout rate pitchers in Brayan Bello and Johan Oviedo, they might decide to keep one and trade Bello in the process.

The Boston Red Sox might also want to trade Brayan Bello for the newcomers Connelly Early, Payton Tolle, and Jake Bennett. Tolle showed his pitching caliber by racking up 8 strikeouts against the Pittsburgh Pirates during his MLB debut in August last season. In 7 games, he recorded 19 strikeouts.

Likewise, Connelly Early also dominated in his MLB debut by striking out 11 of the Athletics last September. The youngster recorded 29 strikeouts in 4 games.

Both Tolle and Early will be playing their first full MLB season this year.

As for Jake Bennett, he is yet to debut for the Boston Red Sox. Playing for the Scottsdale Scorpions, he struck out six batters of the Mesa Solar Sox during the Arizona Fall League last season. He throws a 92 mph – 95 mph fastball alongside an 82 mph – 86 mph changeup, which can be useful for the Red Sox.

Given the talent of these young pitchers, the Red Sox may want to focus on them.

Moreover, they recently acquired Ranger Suarez. Then, the team also has Garret Crochet and Kutter Crawford, making the pitching quite heavy.

Brayan Bello has been with the Boston Red Sox since the beginning of his MLB career. He will be entering his 3rd year of a 6-year, $55 million extension deal from March 2024. His deal comes with a 2030 club option.

So far, 2025 has been his best season at a 3.35 ERA, along with 11 wins and 9 losses in 29 games. The Cubs, Mets, Dodgers, or Yankees – any team can benefit from acquiring him while the Red Sox receives worthwhile value, especially with a suitable second baseman or third baseman.

Even then, Bello has always been one of the Red Sox’s most reliable pitchers. If they retain him, he may rebound and use his 95 mph fastballs to increase his strikeout numbers. Last season, he threw a complete game and recorded 10 strikeouts in 9 innings against the Colorado Rockies in July, helping the Boston Red Sox win 10-2.

Meanwhile, rumors around Sandoval are also getting hot. But along with managing a starter-heavy team, Boston may want to check their payroll (Sandoval is signed to a two-year, $18.25 million contract) and gain some financial flexibility, too, by trading him. Plus, he is returning from a TJ surgery.

But if he returns to health and plays around with his pitch mix, he may turn into a capable back-end starter. After all, he has made seven career relief appearances, allowing a 4.18 ERA.

As the Boston Red Sox have yet to decide on the trades, they might add some value at second base.

Nico Hoerner might become a member of the Boston Red Sox

Nico Hoerner might be heading to the Boston Red Sox through a trade. The team is searching for a way to fill the hole in the infield created by Alex Bregman’s departure.

Nico Hoerner might become an impressive right-handed batter for the Boston Red Sox. His contact hitting skills and his ability to avoid getting struck out can surely help the team. His 3-hit performance, along with a go-ahead triple in the 10th inning against the San Diego Padres last April, is an indication of his power.

In 156 games last season, he recorded 7 home runs and 61 RBIs,

Hoerner’s impressive defense at second base can also become beneficial for the Red Sox. His tracking of the line drive, followed by a remarkable catch on Jose Iglesias during the top of the 7th inning, showed his defensive prowess.

With the Red Sox, Hoerner will be managing the 2nd base, while Willson Contreras will be managing 1st base, and Marcelo Mayer handling 3rd base.

All things said and done, it will be interesting to find out if the Boston Red Sox keep Brayan Bello with Nico Hoerner on the team or trade him when the new season starts.