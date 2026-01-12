Red Sox’s Future Without Alex Bregman After Willson Contreras’ Addition Could Be a Bright One, Per Boston Analyst

This offseason, the Boston Red Sox continued their quest to re-sign former member Alex Bregman for the upcoming season. Unfortunately, it did not work out, as the Chicago Cubs landed the star third baseman. Despite this setback, a Boston analyst has claimed that the Red Sox might still have a bright future even without Bregman on the team.

Jared Carrabis of Underdog Fantasy presented his own analysis regarding the Boston Red Sox’s future without Alex Bregman on Sunday. He stated that the current Red Sox are a good team and that the addition of Willson Contreras will help secure a brighter future.

“And you need a right-hand bat. That’s the other thing, too. I know people were excited about the possibility of Pete Alonso. I was, too. I thought it was a nice fit. But at the end of the day, I think people are dismissing how good Willson Contreras is, offensively and defensively. I mean, he’s definitely a big step up defensively over Alonso, so you have that.”

The Boston Red Sox have added a powerful right-handed hitter in Willson Contreras. The 33-year-old first baseman will fit in with the team both offensively and defensively this upcoming season.

Offensively, Contreras is known for his hard-hitting ability, often pulling balls high in the air. One example of his offensive skills came when he hit a 432-foot, three-run home run to center field during the ninth inning of a game against the Toronto Blue Jays in June last season.

Throughout the season, he recorded 20 home runs and batted .257 in 135 games. Since Fenway Park is considered hitter-friendly, Contreras should have little trouble continuing his hitting success in the upcoming season. That being said, he is not only an offensive powerhouse.

Defensively, Contreras is much better than Pete Alonso, whom many expected the Red Sox to sign. A former catcher, he transitioned to first base and has impressed with his range and arm strength. He may also take on a veteran leadership role with Bregman gone. However, Willson Contreras is not the only reason the current Red Sox roster looks strong.

Triston Casas and Roman Anthony are also part of the upcoming Red Sox squad alongside Willson Contreras. Despite his injury-ridden past, Casas could still become the weapon the Red Sox need to reach the World Series this upcoming season.

Last season, he delivered a win with a walk-off single in the 10th inning against the Chicago White Sox in April. He could bring more wins to the team if he remains healthy this season.

Moreover, Roman Anthony will be playing his first full season after making his MLB debut last June. With his advanced hitting skills, including eight home runs and a .292 batting average in 71 games, he could emerge as the next major name on the Red Sox roster. Both players could provide the support that Contreras and the Red Sox need for a strong season in 2026.

“What people are not accounting for is a full season of Roman Anthony while he’s also taking a step forward. So, Roman, last year, if you extrapolate his whole season over 162 games, that’s a seven-win player. And that’s as a 21-year-old. So what’s he going to look like when he’s 22? And I know that Tyler’s favorite player is Triston Casas. I think that’s like a secret weapon that’s just waiting to happen,” Carrabis said.

The Boston Red Sox had originally landed Alex Bregman with a 3-year $120 million deal before last season started. However, he exercised the early termination clause in November and became a free agent. While the team has filled his absence with Willson Contreras, it remains to be seen whether such a move can take the team towards its goal in 2026.

Alex Bregman chooses the Chicago Cubs as his next MLB team

Alex Bregman is a North Sider. The Chicago Cubs signed him to a five-year, $175 million deal on Saturday night, according to Spotrac, though an official announcement has not yet been made. The Cubs had interest in Bregman last season as well, but he previously signed with the Boston Red Sox.

The 31-year-old joins Chicago as a two-time World Series winner in 2017 and 2022. He played a key role in the 2017 World Series with a walk-off single in Game 5 and contributed again in 2022 with a two-run home run in Game 2 to help the Astros win the title.

Despite dealing with injuries, Bregman showed strong offensive production this past season, recording his first career five-hit game and finishing with 18 home runs and a .273 batting average in 114 games. The Cubs are expected to use him to stabilize and strengthen a lineup that includes Pete Crow-Armstrong, Ian Happ, and Michael Busch.

While the Cubs added Alex Bregman, the Boston Red Sox signed Willson Contreras. Which team performs better in the upcoming season remains to be seen.