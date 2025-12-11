Red Sox’s Patience With Alex Bregman Fades as D-Backs’ $116.5M Star Emerges as Backup Amid Blue Jays Buzz: Insider

Just when it looked like big free-agent names like Alex Bregman, Kyle Tucker, and Bo Bichette were going to dominate the headlines, it’s actually the D-Backs’ switch-hitting star who’s stealing the spotlight. A few days ago, the buzz was all about the Blue Jays being the favorites to land Tucker, while the Red Sox were expected to push hard to re-sign Bregman.

However, the landscape has shifted rapidly, and now both the Jays and the Sox are pursuing the Diamondbacks slugger instead!

Well, the Jays had already been linked to Ketel Marte, especially after he signed a seven-year, $116.5 million extension back in April. Thus, making him a more cost-friendly alternative to guys like Tucker or Bichette. But now it looks like the Red Sox have jumped into the mix, and the Jays suddenly have competition.

“I think Boston is saying, we’re not gonna wait all day for Alex Bregman. Let’s go get Marte.” MLB insider Bob Nightengale shared via Foul Territory about why the Red Sox may be pursuing Marte.

Early buzz suggested the Diamondbacks wanted to bolster their pitching. And that any deal might include Jays starter José Berríos, who’s been floated as a possible trade chip. But with the Red Sox now in the mix, and boasting a much deeper pool of prospects, they might be able to put together a more appealing pitching-focused package.

So why are the Red Sox suddenly going after Marte when they were once leading the charge for Bregman?

Well, it all comes down to commitment. Boston still isn’t sure if it wants to offer Bregman the long-term deal he’s expected to command at age 31. That’s where Marte comes in. He’s 32, but he’s already locked into five more years on his contract.

And he’s coming off another big season, winning his second straight Silver Slugger and putting up a .283/.376/.517 line with 28 HRs and 72 RBIs over 126 games. So, in short, the Red Sox would be getting Bregman-level production at a much friendlier cost.

That’s the same logic driving the Blue Jays. Marte offers a similar impact without the massive price tag tied to Bichette or Tucker.

The Red Sox are still not out of the Bregman sweepstakes

In Ketel Marte, the Red Sox might be looking for options, but Bregman still tops their preferred list. However, here the biggest challenge comes from none other than the Blue Jays!

Reportedly, if the Blue Jays can’t lock down Bo Bichette long-term, they might shift their focus to Alex Bregman. And adding Bregman would mean handing a two-time World Series champ a hefty contract to take over third base, but he’d slot in smoothly with the clubhouse. Moreover, he already has ties to several Jays players from his Astros time, like George Springer, Myles Straw, Yimi García, and Joey Loperfido.

So, Bregman would not feel alienated joining the Jays.

However, Red Sox president Craig Breslow has already said the team is engaged with Bregman, which isn’t shocking given how the market is shaping up.

Kyle Schwarber landed $150 million, Pete Alonso got $155 million, and both over five years. So it’s clear that prices are climbing fast. If the Red Sox want Bregman, this is the moment to strike before he ends up elsewhere.