Red Sox’s Willson Contreras Draws Attention With Latest Social Media Move for Brother That He Later Deleted

Willson Contreras needed only three Instagram posts to spark tension across the league. The Boston Red Sox star first baseman was just making a case for his brother, William Contreras, whom he believed should have been awarded the NLCS MVP. Despite posting impressive numbers in the postseason, the Brewers catcher was not named MVP of the league championship series, and Willson posted those very numbers to prove that his brother deserved better. In the string of now-deleted Instagram stories, Willson also alleged partiality based on location against the league.

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On Thursday, the Milwaukee Brewers snapped their 44-year-old wait for a World Series run after beating the Los Angeles Dodgers 6-4 in the NLCS. The Brewers swept the Los Angeles Dodgers in 4 games. Jake Bauers was named the NLCS MVP for his impressive performance. However, Willson Contreras disagreed and aired his doubts on social media. Talkin’ Baseball posted a screenshot of the Red Sox 1B’s now-deleted Instagram stories.

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“Willson Contreras is on Instagram making the case that his brother William should have been NLCS MVP. He has deleted two of the stories,” wrote the X handle.

One of the stories included a photograph of William Contreras with a crown on his head and “THE REAL MVP” written at the bottom. Contreras also posted a screenshot of his brother’s postseason stats and wrote, “Numbers don’t lie.” In the last story advocating for his brother, Willson Contreras dropped the bombshell claim about racism.

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He wrote, “Tell me where you are from, and I’ll give you the MVP.”

This postseason, William Contreras, the Brewers catcher, is batting .367/.457/.700 with 3 home runs and 5 RBIs in 35 plate appearances. His numbers are indeed far better than Bauers’, who is slashing .269/.441/.423 with 6 RBIs and only one home run so far in the postseason.

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But the NLCS MVP award is given solely based on the player’s league championship performance.

In Game 2 of the NLCS, William Contreras hit a game-tying home run in the fifth inning and a go-ahead RBI single in the sixth, helping the Brewers take a 2-0 lead in the series. Contreras drove in a run with each of his three RBI hits.

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However, his bat fizzled during the rest of the series. The Brewers catcher went 2-for-10 with 2 walks and one run. Meanwhile, Jake Bauers was electric at the plate.

Bauers, who became the Brewers’ first NLCS MVP, recorded at least one hit in all four NLCS games. He also delivered a two-run double in the fourth inning of Thursday’s clash against the Dodgers. Bauers also sparked the game-tying run with a bases-loaded walk in the fifth.

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The Red Sox first baseman, Willson Contreras, might think his brother deserves the award more, but Bauers’ NLCS performance shows that he is equally worthy.