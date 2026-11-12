Red Sox’s Yankees Obsession Comes to Light as MLB Agent Drops Major Hint

For a franchise as steeped in history as the Boston Red Sox, losing to the New York Yankees is never just another postseason disappointment. It is a blow to their pride, especially when the archrivals have now knocked them out of the Wild Card Series in consecutive seasons. With their last World Series title dating back to 2018, the Red Sox can hardly afford to let another championship window slip away. And according to super-agent Scott Boras, Boston could finally be preparing to flex its financial muscle in pursuit of postseason glory.

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With Tarik Skubal already emerging as a potential target, Craig Breslow may be gearing up for an offseason that goes well beyond one blockbuster signing.

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“They had goals of getting to the playoffs, but they also have a barrier that they want to jump over, and that’s beating the Yankees. I think that’s very clear that they want to make their team better and add to it… I’ll let them decide; aggressive, all I know is the communication has been heavy, and there is a real understanding from the ownership on down that they want to advance,” Tyler Milliken cited Boras.

This offseason, the Red Sox are rumored to be targeting right-handed power bats and middle infielders while actively shopping surplus outfielders. And following back-to-back Wild Card exits and finishing 26th in MLB in home runs in 2026, Breslow is looking to balance a left-handed-heavy lineup and clear an outfield logjam before a potential MLB lockout on December 2.

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The first rumored name is Seiya Suzuki. He is widely considered the top right-handed bat on the market and could step directly into left field or designated hitter to boost Boston’s home run totals. Randy Arozarena is the next name. He brings proven right-handed power and has a strong track record hitting at Fenway Park, though the Qualifying Offer attached to him creates a draft-pick hurdle for Boston’s farm system.

However, the biggest name among them is Tarik Skubal. He is the most dominant free-agent pitcher to hit the open market since Gerrit Cole in 2019, posting a 2.42 ERA and 18 fWAR from 2024 to 2026. Because Boston has spent heavily on pitching in recent offseasons, acquiring Garrett Crochet and signing Ranger Suárez to a $130 million deal, the Red Sox are routinely mentioned in media speculation whenever an elite ace becomes available.

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Moreover, following two consecutive Wild Card Series exits, a vocal portion of the fan base and local media have argued that pairing Skubal with a healthy Garrett Crochet would create an unbeatable top of the rotation capable of carrying Boston to a World Series.

While Skubal will come at no less than $400 million, the Red Sox are already projected to offload a few names. For reference, Jarren Duran is considered “as good as gone” this winter. They are committed to a long-term starting outfield of Roman Anthony, Ceddanne Rafaela, and Wilyer Abreu. After Duran slumped to a .207 batting average in 2026, the Red Sox do not want to pay his projected $11.1 million arbitration salary for a fourth-outfielder role.

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Also, moving Masataka Yoshida ($18M owed in 2027) or Trevor Story ($30M owed in 2027) would free up payroll and roster spots. After many years, the Red Sox are looking like they are serious about arming up the roster ahead of the new season, but other than their offense, pitching should also be focused on.

The Red Sox need to be desperate with their pitching also

While the club fielded one of MLB’s strongest pitching staffs during their 87-win season, including a bullpen that led the league with a 3.00 ERA, free-agent departures, handedness imbalances, and injury question marks require Breslow to fortify the group.

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De facto 2026 ace Sonny Gray, who went 18–5 with a 2.72 ERA across 169 innings. He elected free agency and is not expected to return, leaving a major void in innings and reliability.

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Moreover, Boston cannot rely only on internal right-handers to stay healthy. Garrett Crochet is returning from left shoulder inflammation that limited him late in 2026. Tanner Houck spent over a year on the injured list between 2025 and 2026. Kutter Crawford has not pitched in the majors since 2024 due to consecutive injuries.

Meanwhile, Brayan Bello struggled with consistency in 2026 (4.33 ERA across 26 appearances and 11 starts). So, for the Red Sox fans, Boras’ statement should offer enough hope.



