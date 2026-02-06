Reds GM Forced Into Damage Control After Elly De La Cruz Viral Expedition Triggers Injury Concerns

We recently saw a video of Elly De La Cruz on the streets, on a dirt bike without any protective gear. Things have now gotten more serious because Cincinnati Reds GM, Brad Meador, has issued a statement.

Charlie Goldsmith reported that the Reds GM said, “I talked to Elly. He wasn’t riding it. It was just for the video.”

The video from early February 2026 showed De La Cruz without a helmet, weeks before Spring Training begins on February 22.

Fans reacted with concern because he hit 25 home runs and stole 67 bases in 2024, underlining his importance. The timing mattered since he also drove in 86 runs while playing all 162 games during the 2025 season.

Any injury risk felt amplified with the Cincinnati Reds relying heavily on his durability and production.

Meanwhile, Brad Meador‘s explanation eased some concerns because MLB contracts often restrict high-risk offseason activities. However, if he actually rode the bike, both player and organization would face serious consequences.

Elly De La Cruz has logged more than 160 games in each of the past two seasons, making his availability a major asset.

Losing him would directly impact a lineup built around his speed and power combination.

The situation also reflected poorly on the Cincinnati Reds, raising questions about offseason oversight and player management. Cincinnati reportedly offered Elly De La Cruz a contract larger than Joey Votto’s 10-year, $225 million deal.

He declined that offer, choosing to bet on future value rather than immediate security. Without a long-term agreement, the franchise remains exposed if issues arise. That reality highlights how difficult it is for smaller market teams to retain elite young talent.

From the team’s perspective, the gamble is enormous because De La Cruz is central to their competitive timeline. He remains under club control only through the 2029 season before free agency arrives.

His stolen base total dropped from 67 in 2024 to 37 in 2025, showing how physical setbacks can shift impact. Every offseason decision he makes now carries amplified weight for the organization.

For Elly De La Cruz, the stakes are equally high after turning down a franchise-defining extension. At 24, his market value continues to rise, as seen with recent $60 million per year deals elsewhere.

Missing significant time could cause future suitors like the Dodgers or Yankees to hesitate. Even if he stays with the Cincinnati Reds, leverage decreases if durability becomes a concern.

His career path now depends on maximizing performance while minimizing avoidable risk.

Amid recklessness, Elly De La Cruz gets protection in the Reds lineup

After public concern over offseason judgment, the Reds quietly adjusted priorities around accountability and lineup insulation. With Suárez positioned nearby, Elly De La Cruz now gets protection reflecting 2025 production and caution.

The Reds signed veteran slugger Eugenio Suárez to a one-year, $15 million contract, marking his return after seven seasons with the club and adding much-needed middle-of-the-order power.

In 2025, Suárez hit 49 home runs and drove in 118 runs while batting .228, tying his career high in homers and ranking among MLB’s top power hitters. His presence is a clear response to the team’s lack of consistent big hits last season and gives the lineup a feared run producer in key situations.

With his return, Cincinnati hopes to balance its offense around De La Cruz’s speed and production.

Soon after the deal was official, Suárez publicly embraced a mentorship role with Elly De La Cruz, committing to help him both on and off the field.

De La Cruz’s 2025 season showed promise, with a .264 batting average, 22 home runs, 86 RBIs, and 37 stolen bases across 162 games, demonstrating durability and elite speed. However, his second-half numbers dipped sharply, hitting just .236 after the All-Star break and showing reduced power output, likely tied to a persistent quad issue that limited his effectiveness late in the season.

Putting Suárez into the heart of the order changes the Reds’ offensive profile heading into 2026 by forcing pitchers to respect the bat behind De La Cruz.

That added protection should lead to better pitches for Cincinnati’s young star and reduce the pressure on him to carry the lineup alone. With Suárez’s power and De La Cruz’s speed, the Reds aim for more balanced production and a stronger push in the National League Central.

If both stay healthy and consistent, this tandem could be central to a more competitive season.