Reds Seemingly Pull Plug on $50M White Sox Star as Nick Krall Pivots to 28YO Free Agent Target

The Cincinnati Reds’ payroll is projected to come in under $120 million for the next campaign. Until now, they’ve already committed $14.5 million combined to closer Emilio Pagán and left-hander Caleb Ferguson. And after their latest deal with former Athletics outfielder JJ Bleday, it’s unlikely that Nick Krall will be able to land a prominent White Sox Star.

Insider Robert Murray took to X on December 27 to share an update, which if true, will make it difficult for the Reds to get hold of Luis Robert Jr. “Free-agent outfielder JJ Bleday and the Cincinnati Reds are in agreement on a contract. Bleday, 28, was the No. 4 overall pick in the 2019 draft and has spent time in the majors with the Marlins and A’s.” Murray noted on X.

Bleday’s contract with the Reds is worth only $1.4 million. It’s not a kind of figure that would stop other teams from trying to land Luis Robert Jr. However, the Reds don’t have much money to spend this off-season. Not to forget, they also need to upgrade the bullpen. So, adding the 28-year-old outfielder to the payroll doesn’t seem realistic.

In fact, before Christmas, Cincinnati Enquirer reporter Gordon Wittenmyer even said that the Reds were in discussions with the Chicago White Sox. Per him, a deal involving the former All-Star was likely to take shape in the upcoming days.

As for Bleday, the Reds had to land him because he will fit well into a left-field platoon moving forward. Over four major-league seasons, he has posted a .215/.307/.404 slash line with a 99 OPS+.

This past season, though, his production dipped to .212/.294/.404, and as a result, he was designated for assignment after the offseason began.

Apparently, Bleday struggled hitting left-handed pitching throughout his career. He holds a career line of .219/.269/.390against southpaws, which certainly means he’ll sit out when the Reds face a left-handed starter.

The Reds could certainly use another bat. As for Robert, there’s no denying his superstar potential. However, his injury history and limited production over the past two seasons are concerning.

It’s uncertain whether he’d be the right fit for a Reds lineup that’s desperate for a reliable middle-of-the-order hitter.

The Cincinnati Reds should pivot to Nick Castellanos

This past season, Nick Castellanos led in home runs (17), RBIs (72), batting average (.250), slugging (.400), and OPS+ (88).

It’s safe to say that Castellanos has been an ironman for the Phillies since 2022. Notably, he played all 162 games in 2024. Had it not been for some friction with manager Rob Thomson in 2025, he likely would have done the same this time as well.

The one area where Castellanos falls short in comparison to Luis Robert Jr. is defense. He is no longer a Gold Glove-level fielder, and he’s a DH-only player at this stage. Robert, meanwhile, brings elite defensive upside. However, acquiring him will cost a lot more in prospects and resources.

After all, the White Sox are determined to get quality prospects in return for their star outfielder. They are reportedly targeting young pitchers. The Phillies, on the other hand, are wanting to offload Castellanos and a portion of his 2026 salary.

The Reds could strike a deal by offering a lower-level prospect and taking on about one-third of his $20 million salary. That’s likely a safer choice for the Reds. For Nick Krall, playing it safe might be the wiser move given the Reds’ 2026 payroll.