Reds Sign 12-YO Baseball Prodigy for Record $2.8M Bonus, MLB World Infuriated

MLB, Baseball Herren, USA Cincinnati Reds at Pittsburgh Pirates Aug 9, 2025 Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA Cincinnati Reds manager Terry Francona 77 looks on before the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. Pittsburgh PNC Park Pennsylvania USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xCharlesxLeClairex 20250801_tbs_al8_002

The Reds are reportedly lining up a pre-agreement with a 12-year-old outfielder out of the Dominican Republic. Yeah, you read that right — 12 years old. And before everyone completely freaks out, here’s where it actually gets interesting.

Under MLB rules, teams can officially sign international prospects starting at age 16. So how does a 12-year-old fit into the picture? That’s where this pre-agreement comes in. It’s not an official contract, but more of a long-term commitment for future service once he becomes eligible to sign.

And the wild part is that the deal is reportedly worth a few million dollars!

Naturally, fans are left stunned and flat-out amazed that the Reds under Terry Francona would invest that kind of money in a player who’s still years away from even being eligible to sign.

“The Cincinnati Reds have reached a pre-agreement with 12-year-old Dominican prospect Julio Ramos for a $2.8 million bonus. The deal would represent the largest bonus the organization is expected to hand out in the 2030 international class, signaling a major investment in his long-term upside,” MLB insider Wilber Sanchez shared via X.

Well, if anything, this whole situation is a reminder of just how far MLB teams are willing to go to lock up top international talent. The competition has gotten so intense that spending a few million dollars on pre-agreements is starting to feel normal!

But still, what exactly does this 12-year-old have that made the Reds go all in?

According to Sanchez, “I see in him the same type of athlete Julio Rodríguez was at 12 years old. He’s simply impressive.” And that’s high praise. Remember, Julio Rodríguez was considered a breakout talent even at that age. Mariners Scouts were drawn to his raw hitting power and overall athleticism long before he officially signed. The Reds clearly believe Ramos shows that same kind of early, eye-popping potential.

And going by the visuals, the kid surely has some hitting velocity, but we are skeptical about concluding on a 12-year-old prodigy.

But here’s the part fans can’t wrap their heads around: a reported $2.8 million bonus. For a kid who still has four years to go before he’s even eligible to sign.

And let’s not forget, MLB doesn’t conduct steroid testing on international prospects until they’re 16. That just adds another layer of uncertainty. So while the Reds may see this as securing a future star ahead of everyone else, plenty of people are wondering if it’s a bold investment or a gamble.

The Reds get called out by the fans

How could this be considered an agreement? Fans wonder. “There’s no such thing as a pre-agreement, but if there’s an agreement for the rights to a 12-year-old, this is absurd,” one fan said. “They can’t sign until they’re 16. He basically just committed the way a high school athlete would to a college. The Phillies just ‘signed’ an 11-year-old from Venezuela,” added another.

Well, that’s what the rules state. Any agreement below 16 is null and void, but the Reds confirmed it as a pre-agreement. And guess what? It’s nothing more than a commitment to pre-book the talent before other teams get their hands on it. So, once Ramos turns 16 in 2030, he will report to the Reds’ minor league camp, and an official agreement will materialize. In that sense, it’s comparable to a high school athlete committing to a college, subject to rejection or withdrawal at any point.

And the Reds are not the only team doing this. Just a few days ago, the Phillies did the same, signing a pre-agreement with an 11-year-old Venezuelan shortstop, David Basabe. He will be eligible in 2031 and would then report to the Phillies’ camp. So consider it a trend of scouting standout talent and betting on it. “How is this not considered child trafficking?” one user joked.

And then there’s the outrageous amount the Reds reportedly offered. “$2.8 million for a 12-year-old… that’s crazzzzzyyyyy,” one user said. “You’re going to give a 12-year-old kid that kind of money and expect a normal human?!” another added.

Young talents from hotbeds like Venezuela, Mexico, and the Dominican Republic are racing to secure MLB contracts. They’re starting early and putting everything on the line to attract scouts. Since they are not tested for steroids until age 16, some are pushed to their limits to stand out in an already crowded talent pool.

Among all this, a 12-year-old reportedly securing $2.8 million is certainly shocking and concerning for fans. Still, many hope it could bring the next Juan Soto out of the Dominican Republic in the coming years.