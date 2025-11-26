When you enter an organization and dedicate your time and effort, it feels as though you become a part of a family. You build many bonds over time, and when you leave, it will feel like a member of your family has just left. That is the same feeling for the Cincinnati Reds and their management as they lost their long-time stage manager, Jesse Jackson.

After this news broke, former Reds player Chris Welsh spoke about his time with Jackson and the memories he shared.

“Jesse Jackson passed away this week,” Welsh commented.

“His job was to keep order in the booth and be sure guests weren’t making too much noise while we were on the air… Love you, Jesse.”

Jesse Jackson worked as the stage manager for Reds television broadcasts for over 30 years. He also coordinated productions for Cincinnati Bearcats, Xavier Musketeers, and Bengals games professionally. Jackson’s presence ensured live broadcasts ran smoothly, keeping the booth silent with his “STAND BY” command.

His work left a lasting impact on Cincinnati sports, shaping over 50 years of coverage.

Colleagues shared heartfelt tributes, highlighting his gentle demeanor and constant smile during broadcasts. Fans and broadcasters alike mourned, with commemorative T-shirts honoring his signature booth phrase spreading widely.

Jesse Jackson’s dedication proved that stage managers can quietly wield more power than most realize.

Chris Welsh’s tributes confirm that charm and discipline often outshine flashy on-air personalities in broadcasting. Cincinnati sports will remember Jackson not just for order, but for making silence feel remarkably commanding and unforgettable.

The top Reds news channel pays tribute to Jesse Jackson after news of his demise

Some stories don’t need grand introductions because everyone already feels the weight. The Cincinnati Reds community knew this moment would sting, yet nobody wanted it to arrive. When a figure like Jesse Jackson steps out of the frame, the silence feels louder than his famous commands, and even the most seasoned voices suddenly sound a little heavier.

Nati Sports reacted with a short message expressing condolences after the announcement was made publicly.

“Sorry for your loss, Chris. Prayers with Jesse’s family & friends.”

Fans saw the comment while remembering Jackson’s 30 years with Reds broadcasts on television. The message resurfaced memories from his 50-year career in Cincinnati sports production.

Jesse Jackson’s legacy shows that a stage manager can shape broadcasts more than headlines. Chris Welsh and Nati Sports reminded everyone that respect sometimes sounds louder than commentary. Cincinnati Reds fans now carry his voice, proving silence can be the most memorable instruction.