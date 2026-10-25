“Refund Doesn’t Replace That Moment”: Brewers Fan’s World Series Dream Turns Into a Nightmare Over Ticket Scandal

Milwaukee waited 44 years to welcome the World Series back home, with fans willing to spend thousands of dollars just to witness the historic moment live. But for some, that long-awaited dream turned into a nightmare before the first pitch was even thrown. StubHub ticketing chaos left buyers stranded after last-minute cancellation notices hit, with sellers failing to deliver tickets for Games 1 and 2.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

And as furious fans were left with refunds instead of seats inside the ballpark, a bitter reality emerged. No amount of money returned can truly replace the once-in-a-generation experience of watching your home team compete on baseball’s biggest stage.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ticket Talk Network’s Scott Friedman quoted the story on X about the cancellation: “We purchased THREE tickets to the Milwaukee Brewers World Series for Game 1 last Tuesday(13th) through StubHub. We selected our section, our row, paid for our tickets, and received our order confirmation. Everything was supposed to be set. Then suddenly, StubHub tells us they’re ‘searching for replacement options’ because they can’t provide the tickets we purchased… It’s about the experience. It’s about the memories. It’s about the excitement of a kid, his dad, and grandpa, who thought they were going to watch their favorite baseball team play on the biggest stage in baseball. Look at the first picture. That’s the disappointment you’re creating, StubHub. A refund doesn’t replace that moment.”

A StubHub spokesperson confirmed that sellers “were unable to complete a limited number of World Series orders.” With Game 1 resale prices starting above $2,000, StubHub did not say how many orders were affected or why the sellers could not complete them.

ADVERTISEMENT

StubHub’s FanProtect Guarantee promises to find comparable or better replacement seats or issue a full refund if an order falls through. But some fans said the site showed no replacement tickets were available.

Friedman shared a photo of a child devastated after missing Game 1 due to the cancellation. This StubHub failure echoes a pattern of ticketing problems for Brewers fans.

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2015, the Brewers sold 1,000 limited-edition “Timeless Tickets” for $1,000 each. They promised fans the ability to redeem them for any future home game, including a potential World Series game. But when several hundred owners tried to cash them in, the Brewers initially offered them upper-deck or standing-room-only options instead of the promised “best available” seating.

Brewers President of Business Operations Rick Schlesinger said the team “made a mistake in communicating how it would fulfill ticket requests from fans who purchased the special tickets.” So, while the Brewers are putting on a good show on the field, it’s the fans who are paying the price off the field.

ADVERTISEMENT

Friedman’s post sparked immediate backlash from fans sharing their own StubHub failures.

The Brewers fans called out the ticketing chaos

“Every executive at StubHub should be in prison for their shady business deals,” one fan said. “They got me last year on a college football game! Last time I got tricked!” Another fan shared his own past ordeal with StubHub.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This is unfortunately my biggest fear with resale companies and why I only deal directly with the vendor themselves. Sorry you have to go through this,” another user reacted. It’s certainly important for fans to check whether they are buying tickets from an aggregator or reseller.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’m sorry that you had to deal with that. Totally not right at all,” another fan noted. “That’s awful. I’m deleting the app,” another wrote.

While fans are calling out, the Brewers fans who missed out on the live action were deprived of a once-in-a-lifetime experience.